PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three college students say an ordinary hike turned into a supernatural and motivational moment for them.
Nothing seemed to be going quite right for college students Allisa Miller, Jen Vickman and Kassi Sanchez.
“It was one of those days where as soon as you wake up, nothing really goes as planned,” said Miller.
“We slept through our alarms so we were really late to get here,” said Vickman.
“It was already hot, like we didn't want to hike,” said Sanchez.
“Like something we had to do almost, forced fun,” laughed Miller.
The girls, though, were determined to get in some time on Dreamy Draw Mountain and that's when a routine hike took a mysterious turn.
“We just see a silhouette of this man, it looks like he has long hair and he's in a robe,” said Miller.
“And I looked up and I was like, 'Guys, it looks like Jesus,'” said Vickman.
“He was like right there on the top of the mountain,” said Miller.
Shocked and curious the girls continued their trek up that mountain, but that man seemingly vanished.
“He was just gone,” said Vickman.
And once they reached the top, the mountain mystery started unraveling into more of a miraculous moment for them.
“We were all just kinda shocked, we just kinda sat there,” said Miller.
Tucked in a formation of rocks was an envelope.
What was in the envelope? Tune into CBS 5 News tonight at 10 p.m. for the full story.
