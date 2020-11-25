BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS5)— A detention officer with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was killed in a crash on the State Route 85 at MC85 in Buckeye.
According to a statement from MCSO, Detention Officer Folsome was killed when his vehicle was rear-ended by a semi-truck Tuesday afternoon. “This loss is tragic and heartbreaking,” said Sheriff Paul Penzone. “I ask that Officer Folsome’s family receive all the love and support possible during this time of sadness and loss.”
"We would like to express our gratitude to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the investigative agency on this accident, for their thorough investigation and ask that you keep Officer Folsome’s family, friends and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers," MCSO said.
According to DPS, the crash happened at an intersection that is controlled by a stop sign.
The area was closed for several hours for the investigation but has since reopened.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. No other details have been released.