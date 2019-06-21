PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating the discovery of a body found in a vehicle at a Peoria apartment complex.
MCSO spokesman Joaquin Enriquez says investigators on the scene near 99th and Peoria avenues believe the body is that of 72-year-old Mary Endreson, who has been missing since Sunday.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety's Silver Alert, which was issued Monday night, Endreson was last seen leaving the apartment she shares with her sister, which is in the area of 99th and Olive avenues, some time between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday.
It's the sister who first reported Endreson missing.
The family was reportedly planning to organize a search party on Saturday.
Arizona’s Family will update this story as details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.