PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Republican Senate candidate Martha McSally's new television commercial says she is "leading the fight to" cover people with pre-existing conditions.
But last year, McSally voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act - known as Obamacare - which would have weakened protections for people with pre-existing medical conditions by letting insurance companies charge more.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona's 2018 Midterm elections]
"I have fought for pre-existing conditions. I voted to protect pre-existing conditions," McSally said Wednesday at an event in the west Valley.
The attempted repeal of Obamacare last year ended up failing but McSally points to an amendment she co-sponsored adding $8 billion to be set aside for people with pre-existing conditions.
[RELATED: McSally-Sinema Senate race unlike any Arizona has seen]
However, Politifact reviewed the bill to repeal the ACA still allowed insurance companies to “to charge people significantly more if they had a pre-existing condition," adding that it would have required those pre-existing conditions, "to pay thousands of dollars extra every year to remain insured."
[RELATED: Arizona poised to send first female senator to Washington]
[RELATED: McSally accuses Sinema of backing 'treason' in Senate debate]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.