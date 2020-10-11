MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Ana Regalado from Maricopa has been welcoming TikTok fans into her kitchen. What started as a fun way to keep busy has led to unexpected online success.
Her TikTok account "Salty Cocina" has nearly 700,000 followers and she's garnered millions of likes. It started as a way for Ana to stay connected with her six kids who range in age from 12 to 31. It is important for her to teach them how to make traditional Mexican recipes.
"One of the reasons I started TikTok is also so my kids have access to all the recipes when they are not at home," she said. "When they're in their own homes or when I'm gone they'll still have me their in the kitchen guiding them how to create the recipes or make the recipes."
Her love of cooking started at a young age. "I came from a family of, a large family," Ana said. "So when I was about 7 or 8 my mom would have me make flour tortillas. And since there was many of us, we didn't do a little stack we did big stacks of tortillas."
Ana has a Facebook, Instagram and YouTube page where you can learn to make everything from a churro sundae to those flour tortillas. She even got a recent mention in PEOPLE magazine.
Her advice for budding chefs? Practice makes perfect. "Sometimes it takes a few tries," Ana says. "Just continue doing it. Like when I make the flour tortillas they say, 'mine don't come out as perfect and round as yours.' I'm like, just keep practicing."
Ana calls her husband, Ricky, her biggest fan. He's always inspiring her to post recipes, even if they seem too simple.