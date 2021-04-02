MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Little Whiskers Animal Rescue in Maricopa is seeking donations after a person brought in over 29 cats and kittens to the rescue including a pregnant mama.
The rescue on Facebook says that the mama kitten gave birth to a litter of kittens that included five conjoined kittens.
"All 5 of these kittens shared a placenta as well as one very tiny cord! Two of the kittens have a conjoined body," says Little Whiskers. Their vet is working to see how to separate them and help them survive. Three of them are i
Being that this something unusual, the rescue says it will cost them a big and would love help from the public. To find out how to donate, visit their website here or their Facebook page.