PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Police have arrested a suspect accused of murdering his estranged wife in September.
Phoenix police said 69-year-old Derek Minor, was arrested by officers in Santa Monica this week. He will be transported back to Arizona for booking.
Phoenix police said 54-year-old Cynthia Minor had been reported missing from her Scottsdale residence in early September. Cynthia was in the process of separating from her estranged husband.
Police said she had gone to their former apartment located near 24th Street and Osborn Road to retrieve some of her belongings.
On September 6, Cynthia was found dead inside the apartment.
