Found Glendale boy

Boy found near 49th Avenue and Bethany Home Road

 Glendale police

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) – Glendale police say the little boy who was found wandering in Glendale early this morning is being reunited with his parents.

"The family was notified from their news apps and friends that Prince had been located!" explains a tweet by the Glendale Police Department.

Prince was found just south of 49th Avenue and Bethany Home Road at about 7 a.m.

Police say a family member was babysitting. There are no suspicions of neglect, according to the Glendale Police Department. 

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you