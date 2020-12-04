PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Seeing a movie in the last year has changed a lot due to COVID-19 but if you want to get in the holiday spirit still there is still plenty of things to do in the Phoenix-area including watching a movie because nothing says Christmas like a classic holiday movie like Elf or the Grinch.
List of movie locations:
- Holiday Drive-In Movie - at Digital Drive-in AZ near 1901 N Alma School Road in Mesa December 4 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $75 per car with snacks provided. They will be playing, Elf. Get more information here.
- Moonlight Movie Night at Sonora Village at 15515 N Hayden Road in Scottsdale. Tickets are $20 to $30 per car.
- Elf - December 5 at 6:30 p.m.
- Scrooged - December 5 at 8:30 p.m.
- The Grinch - December 6 at 6:30 p.m.
- Eight Crazy Nights - December 10 at 6:30 p.m.
- Home Alone - December 11 at 6:30 p.m.
- The Polar Express - December 12 at 6:30 p.m.
- A Christmas Story - December 13 6:30 p.m.
- Christmas Vacation - December 19 at 6:30 p.m.
- The Grinch Stole Christmas - December 20 at 6:30 p.m.
- Home Alone movie screening at the Chandler Center for the Arts parking lot at 250 North Arizona Avenue in Chandler on December 19 at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 per car and must be bought online here ahead of time.
- The Polar Express: A Very Merry Holiday Movie in the Park in Chandler at the West Heatherglen Drive is free for all ages December 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. You will want to bring a blanket or chair and your family/friends to eat yummy food and watch a classic holiday movie. There will be a DJ, food trucks and more. Also you will want to make sure you follow CDC guidelines. Register for the event here.
- West Wind Drive-In Theaters will be playing a few good holiday movies including Die Hard, Elf, and Grinch at their Glendale location near 5650 N 55th Avenue. Dates and times vary which you can find here.