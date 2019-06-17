PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Summer is in full swing, and while kids are thrilled to be out of school, parents are left with the task of finding activities that will keep their little ones entertained and educate them at the same time.
We did some of the legwork for you, finding some out-of-the-box camps that run throughout the summer. The good news? You can still sign your child up.
We also confirmed that each camp on this list requires that all staff who work with the children go through background checks.
Have a little chef in the making? This camp helps aspiring chefs create a series of made-from-scratch meals. The best part? They focus on healthy cooking techniques and ingredients. There are three skill levels for camp: beginner, intermediate and advanced. Parents can enroll their kids for one or all three. Camp sessions are offered in morning and afternoon blocks. The registration cost is $225 per camper. Each student receives a logo apron, chef's hat, printed recipes and the experience of preparing food in a commercial setting at Scottsdale Community College.
What is better than visiting unique animals at the Phoenix Zoo? How about getting up-close animal encounters, behind-the-scenes experiences even being a Junior Zookeeper? Phoenix Zoo's Camp Zoo still has sessions left for your little adventurer ages kindergarten through eighth grade.
Scottsdale Artist's School gives your child's inner artist the chance to break free. Students can spend their time sculpting and painting (watercolor, charcoal and oil painting) as well as acrylic drawing. This camp is meant to be fun and perfection is not a must. "It doesn't matter if I make mistakes because I learn new things. Mistakes are like happy accidents," said one 6-year-old artist.
Does your child love science, problem-solving and technology? This camp could be for them. Engineering for Kids has 40 different curriculums over the summer and have locations across the Valley. Their hands-on sessions are for children from ages 4 to 7 and 8 to 14. Those sessions include student-led and teacher-facilitated scientific or engineering challenges, as well as programming and 3D printing computer-aided design. These camps are also held in conjunction with top entertainment locations to allow kids to have hands-on learning and at the same time just have fun being kids.
Looking to keep your little sports fan active? Hi-Five sports camp provides students with a competitive camp in the sense that they do keep score when playing games, but the ultimate goal is to keep children active, help them make friends and to learn something new that week.
Children will have an epic summer adventure packed with unforgettable, playful, hands-on fun. Campers will walk away from a week of games and activities designed around the week's unique and exciting theme where they will learn through exploration, taking risks, role-play, teamwork and making new discoveries about the world around them. They'll also have plenty of time to explore the Museum's three floors of imaginative exhibits while making new friends and memories to last a lifetime.
There is another camp out there focusing on animals, but these animals live in all ecosystems on earth.
Camp topics include Fins, Feathers, and Fur: All about Animals, where children in grades k-2 Learn all about aquatic and terrestrial animals that are dependent on the oceans and their surrounding ecosystems. Land, Sea, and Sky: Habitats of the World is for grades 3-5. They'll take a tour around the world, exploring the planet's diverse animal habitats and the animals that rely on them. Junior Marine Biologists: Care & Conservationism designed for grades 6-8. Campers will develop not only a better understanding of our ocean and its inhabitants but also what we can do to help protect them and preserve our planet.
If your little one loves to crack jokes, this camp could be for them. During the weeklong camp, children will get improv instruction from a comedy pro and get the chance to do improv exercises, as well as eat lunch and take field trips to different locations at Westgate. To sign up for the remaining three sessions click here.
Have a tennis pro in the making? Perhaps a little one interested in learning more about the game? This academy has been in the Valley since 1996 and welcomes students of all levels. Each class is taught by one of their pros and has a 6-to-1 student-to-pro ratio. This is the 21st Annual Camp. Korey says some of his favorite memories from camp don't involve tennis, but rather the fun they had having water balloon fights, swimming and watching movies. Click here to sign up.
This nonprofit rescue allows your children to learn what it takes to be a farmer. They'll take educational field trips, and cool off in the barn with educational crafts, movies and more. They supply breakfast and three healthy snacks but your children will need to bring lunch. Enroll by emailing info@superstitionfarm.com or by texting 480-729-2982.
The City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department offers all-day summer camps for kids. Activities vary. For more information click here.
