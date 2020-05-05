PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mother's Day is coming up this Sunday, May 10. And even though Arizona's stay-at-home order remains in effect, you can still celebrate the mom in your life this Mother's Day.
Here are some Phoenix-area restaurants with special deals offered for mom this Sunday:
- Angry Crab Shack: Grab a Mother's Day Seafood Boil Bag for $31. It comes with lobster tail, head off shrimp, snow crab, corn and potato, and champagne split. You can order from your local restaurant by phone.
- Greene House: Offering $70 family meal that comes with herb roasted Scottish salmon with charred lemon butter, grilled chicken with toasted couscous with broccoli and parmesan, roasted brussels sprouts and cauliflower, spinach and black kale salad, and white pound cake. You can add a bottle of Still Rose, Perfect Paloma for two, and a bottle of Fever Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit for an additional $28. Call them at 480-889-9494 or order online.
- Grimaldi's Pizzeria: You can get a free chocolate cannoli with any pizza purchase to share with the mom in your life. Just make sure when you order by phone at your local pizzeria, mention "MOMSDAY".
- Henry: Offering $70 family meal that comes with herb roasted Scottish salmon with charred lemon butter, grilled chicken with toasted couscous with broccoli and parmesan, roasted brussels sprouts and cauliflower, spinach and black kale salad, and white pound cake. You can add a bottle of Still Rose, Perfect Paloma for two, and a bottle of Fever Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit for an additional $28. Add a bouquet of flowers for $30 too. Order by calling them at 602-429-8020 or online.
- Maggiano's Little Italy: Maggiano's is offering a cold-prepped Mother's Day bundle this year. The meals are available for pick up May 8 to May 9 so you can have it at home, day of. They feed four to six people for $95. They come with mini meatballs in marinara sauce, Caesar salad, fettucine alfredo, mom's lasagna with marinara sauce, chicken piccata, garlic broccoli, ciabatta rolls and a special dessert samplers. You can reserve the bundles on their website.
- Olive & Ivy: Offering $70 family meal that comes with herb roasted Scottish salmon with charred lemon butter, grilled chicken with toasted couscous with broccoli and parmesan, roasted brussels sprouts and cauliflower, spinach and black kale salad, and white pound cake. You can add a bottle of Still Rose, Perfect Paloma for two, and a bottle of Fever Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit for an additional $28. Call them at 480-751-220 or online.
- Roaring Fork: From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Roaring Fork will be honoring moms with a special meal. For pick up, they have a menu for four people that comes with two sides, dinner rolls, and a choice of dessert. Diners can choose two crispy chickens, two whole rotisserie chickens or beef tenderloin. The sides are green chili mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, and wood grilled asparagus. The cost is $65 to $75 They also offer a la carte menu items that include 14 oz. Ribeye Delmonico with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus, fresh guacamole and crispy tortilla chips, and more. Prices vary for a la carte. Orders can be placed online or by calling 480-947-0795.
- Z'Tejas: Starting at $60 for two people and $25 per additional person, you will get one classic and one roasted poblano cornbread loaf with honey butter, Z'Salad, 2 1/2 smoked prime rib steaks, roasted poblano mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, chipotle adobo au jus, chocolate ancho chili fudge pie and one bottle of house wine.