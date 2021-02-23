PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- More and more people are choosing road trips to break up the monotony of quarantine and there are plenty of great destinations right here in Arizona.
But before you head out, make sure your car is as ready for the adventure as you are.
"Cars are meant to be driven," says Jim Garnard with Neighborhood Auto Repair Professionals (NARPRO). "Leaving them parked for extended periods of time can lead to trouble."
Before you take a road trip, NARPRO suggests you:
Check fluids
- Make sure engine oil, brake, transmission, power steering and windshield washer fluids look good and full.
- Inspect and replace any cracked or brittle belts and hoses.
Check windshield wipers
- If wipers are older than six months, you may want to replace them.
- Check the wiper fluid, then wipers.
- At the very least, you’ll want to spray glass cleaner on a paper towel and wipe the blades.
Check tires
- Look for uneven wear and damage.
- Measure the tread depth using the penny test. Insert a penny into the groove with Lincoln’s head upside down facing you. If you can see all of his head, your tread depth is less than 2/32 inch and tires should be replaced immediately.
- Check inflation before driving (when tires are considered cold), referencing the sticker in the driver’s doorjamb or the owner’s manual.
Make sure turn signals, headlights and brake lights are clean and working.
Check the weather forecast and prepare for the worst. While the Valley’s weather is often picture perfect, that’s not often the case in other areas.