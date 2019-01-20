PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--Ro Says Go
Calling all romantics! Yes, you! Did you know it’s less than a month to Valentine’s Day?!
Yep. It’s that time of year when, to paraphrase Alfred, Lord Tennyson, a romantic’s fancy lightly turns to thoughts of love. Or jewelry. Or flowers...or chocolate! Yes, definitely chocolate.
But what if you want to do something different? Something beyond the “same old same old?” How about a romantic getaway for two?
Not sure of where to go? Let the travel experts help!
To be fair, you might not jump to “romance” when you hear “US News & World Report,” but this respected magazine ranks everything - including travel destinations!
Using a system based on their editors’ opinions and experiences, along with those of actual visitors to the destinations, characteristics such as “sights, culture, people, food, shopping, family, nightlife, adventure, romance, value and accessibility,” are scored, averaged between the editors and travelers, then weighted, based on factors participants said were most important to them.
All in all, the system works, and offers a refreshing take on some tried and true destinations. So let’s see what those “fools for love” had to say about the subject, shall we?
BEST ROMANTIC GETAWAYS IN THE USA
1. Kauai, Hawaii
2. Napa Valley, California
3. Lanai, Hawaii
4. Sedona, Arizona
5. Charleston, South Carolina
BEST INEXPENSIVE ROMANTIC GETAWAYS
1. Sedona, Arizona
2. Portland, Maine
3. Savannah, Georgia
4. Cannon Beach, Oregon
5. Sonoma, California
BEST HONEYMOON DESTINATIONS
1. St. Lucia
2. Hawaii - The Big Island
3. Bora Bora, French Polynesia
4. Maldives
5. Bordeaux, France
Frankly, I can’t quibble with any of these, particularly Sedona. Aren’t we lucky to have a highly ranked romantic destination in our own backyard? And I have lots of other cities I’d add for honeymooners, Prague, London, and Dublin are but a few.
If you’re looking to give the Gift of Travel this Valentine’s Day, or make a long weekend of the special day, give me a call at Preferred Travel Services, 602-603-9300, or e-mail me directly at Rosanne@preferredtravelservices.com. Our office is chock full of “hearts and flowers” types - and we’re ready to help!
And a few special items of note…
ROSANNE’S WILD ROVERS: THE IRISH PUB TOUR
May 7 - May 16, 2019
$2229.00 per person, land only
This tour is filling up nicely, with only 10 seats still available! Travel with me, and lots of friendly folks from the Valley, to one of my favorite destinations, the Emerald Isle! Including all accommodations, most meals, and lots of terrific sightseeing, this fully escorted tour is a terrific value! See the full itinerary at http://www.preferredtravelservices.com/ro-says-go.aspx#Ireland, then reserve your space! Hope to travel with you in May!
TOTAL WINE & MORE EVENT - ENCHANTING GERMANY & AUSTRIA CUSTOM TOUR 2019
February 6, 2019, 6:30pm - 7:30pm
Total Wine & More - Tempe Marketplace
Wine tasting begins at 6:30pm, informational presentation on this custom, and exclusive, itinerary at 7:00pm. Check out this itinerary: preferredtravelservices.com.
RSVP soon to save your space!
