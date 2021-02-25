PAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Hyatt Place hotel in Page is introducing adventure packages for the 2021 season for guests to explore Arizona's canyon country.
Canyon country includes 11 national parks, 16 national monuments and over 20 scenic byways including the world-famous Horseshoe Bend in Lake Powell and Antelope Canyon.
The hotel has established partnerships with Big Orange Jeep Tours and Epic Adventure Rides to create memorable and Instagrammable excursions.
"As the base camp to Canyon Country and some of the West's most extraordinary attractions, Hyatt Place Page/Lake Powell offers the ideal getaway for families and couples alike looking to reconnect after months spent indoors," said Nadia Santacruz, general manager at Hyatt Place Page/Lake Powell.
Booking is available now through the end of the year with room rates starting at $100 per night and various adventure packages:
Hyatt Stay & Paddleboard Package (Rates from $210/night)
- Accommodations in a standard guest room.
- A paddleboard excursion for two hosted by Big Orange Jeep Tours. Equipment including life jackets and I-Rocker inflatable, stand-up paddleboards provided.
- Rental accessories can be picked up and dropped off at Big Orange Jeep Tours, located at 818 N. Navajo Dr. (0.4 miles from the hotel).
Hyatt Stay & Epic Adventure Package (Rates from $310/night)
- Accommodations in a standard guest room.
- A Canyon & Cliffs UTV Tour hosted by Epic Adventure Rides, which guides guests across the desert trails, sandy washes, sand dunes and red rock sandstone of the Grand Stair Escalante National Monument.
- Self-Driven Tour: Two-hour tour, four max guests (Rates from $400/night).
- Guide-Driven Tour: Two-hour tour, three max guests (Rates from $350/night).
Hyatt Stay & Off the Beaten Path Package (Rates from $150/night)
- Accommodations in a standard guest room.
- A map guide to scenic and secluded hiking locations nearby.
- A picnic lunch for two packed with sandwiches, whole fruit, chips, granola bars and water.
After spending your day hiking, kayaking, paddle-boarding or exploring, have a drink on the patio in front of one of the many fire pits or take a dip in the heated outdoor pool. The Hyatt Place Page/Lake Powell offers both relaxation and recreation in the heart of the southwest.
Find more information on the Hyatt Place Page/Lake Powell here.