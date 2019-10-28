(3TV/CBS5) -- It looks like the first cruise out of Rocky Point, Mexico will be setting sail a little later than planned.
Cruise and Maritime Voyages had announced it would offer several 11-night cruises from Puerto Peñasco, also known as Rocky Point, starting Dec. 7, 2019.
But now, according to the website, that cruise service won't begin until Jan. 9, 2020.
We have reached out to the company to find out the reason for the delay but have not yet heard back.
The Treasures of the Sea of Cortez cruise will stop in the following locations: Topolobampo, Mazatlan, Cabo San Lucas, La Paz, Loreto, Santa Rosali and Guaymas.
Prices for an inside room start at 1,699 per person. Oceanview rooms start at 2,199 a person.
There are eight spacious and more luxurious Balcony Suites with a window, sea view, and comprised of two rooms; a lounge area with a three-seater sofa, table, chair and desk, a bedroom with two lower beds that can also be converted to a double bed and a marble-floored bathroom with a jacuzzi. As the name implies, these cabins have the added benefit of a private balcony. The sofa also converts to a sofa bed for a third person. (Average size 326 sq ft/30.35sq m)(Source: US Cruise & Maritime)
Passengers will board the Astoria ship, which holds 550 passengers. It features eight decks and was rebuilt in 2013.
Once aboard passengers can enjoy a beauty salon, buffet, card room, casino, chapel, library, night club, swimming pool, and wellness center.
Included in the price of the cruise is food (premium dining is extra), house wine and beer with lunch and dinner, afternoon teas, cocktail parties, entertainment, guest speakers, and more.
If you are looking to travel to Rocky Point from Phoenix or Tucson, pre-booked coach transfers will be available for $119, round trip.
Children are not allowed aboard. Teenagers 16 years or older are welcome aboard with an adult passenger.
