SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Renowned Sedona chef Lisa Dahl is teaming up with a new hotel coming to the area to head their signature restaurant.
Ambiente, a landscape hotel, is slated to open in Sedona this fall. The hotel will be the first of its kind in North America, built to blend in with the surrounding geography. The hotel will have 40 cubed-shaped guest atriums that will be elevated above the ground to offer 360-degree views of Sedona’s famous red rocks and the surrounding Coconino National Forest.
Alchemy will be Ambiente’s signature restaurant, housed within a custom Airstream, which has been transformed into a culinary destination that sits poolside at the heart of the hotel's three-acre property.
Lisa Dahl, an award-winning chef who has been in Sedona for nearly 30 years, is the mind behind the new restaurant. Alchemy will be exclusive to hotel guests only and will serve breakfast and lunch daily with a limited after-hours menu. The menu at Alchemy will feature only a dozen items highlighting locally grown and sourced ingredients from the Verde Valley and elsewhere in Arizona.
"For me, Alchemy will be a fantasy," said Dahl. "It will be eclectic and adventurous. There are no rules, yet each dish will be precisely designed to leave Ambiente’s guests dreaming about what they’ll eat next. Dishes at Alchemy are inspired by the Southwest with hints of Italian, Latin and Mediterranean influences with the perfect mix of comfort and whimsy.”
Standouts of the menu are likely to include A Bird in the Nest, spicy sofrita quinoa with a fried farm egg center; Teriyaki Roasted Beet Burger with herbed, blistered goat cheese; Ahi Tuna Poke Soft Tacos with avocado-wasabi crema; Quesadilla Supremo filled with grilled rosemary chicken, roasted tomato, spicy jack cheese, and chevra; Lentil Walnut Fritters with cilantro mint pesto and a variety of Dahl’s signature soups and salads.
Dahl is also behind famed Sedona restaurants, Dahl & Di Luca Ristorante Italiano, Cucina Rustica, Pisa Lisa, Mariposa Latin Inspired Grill and her newest addition, Butterfly Burger.
For more information, visit AmbienteSedona.com.