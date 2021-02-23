PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The weather is perfect for a road trip around our gorgeous state, from highs in the 70s to snow in the mountains.
Get to know Arizona even better after traveling to all 10 of these amazing destinations.
Flagstaff
Flagstaff is known for the towering San Francisco Peaks and the abundance of delicious locally-owned restaurants and micro-breweries. Just two hours north of Phoenix, Flagstaff is one of the best road trip destinations in Arizona.
Stroll the streets of the downtown area and you'll find restaurants, breweries, cute independently-owned shops and historic buildings.
If you're looking for the best breakfast around, stop at MartAnne's Breakfast Palace. Their famous chilaquiles served with red or green sauce (or both! aka Christmas style) will keep you stuffed but wanting more. The breakfast burrito is a mountain of goodness and hard to finish in one sitting, but if you believe in yourself, you can do it. If you're more into pancakes or French toast, don't worry, they've got you covered. And if you're brunching, grab one of their Bloody Marys, garnished with lots of goodies including a jalapeño popper. Don't miss their legitimately fresh-squeezed juices as well. The apple is frothy goodness that tastes like literally biting into a freshly picked apple. There is almost always a wait at MartAnne's, so be sure to get your name on the list as soon as you can. While you wait, you can admire the adorable interior of the restaurant and cool art on the walls by local artist, Emma Gardner.
If strolling the streets isn't your thing and you'd rather get your steps in au natural, there are plenty of outdoor options to fill your day.
On the east side of town, you can hike the many trails of Mt. Elden. If you have loftier goals, hit the summit trail of Humphrey's Peak, the highest natural point in Arizona at 12,635 feet. If you're not used to high elevation, be prepared to take a lot of breaks. Humphrey's Peak is part of the Snowbowl ski area and the San Francisco Peaks, so the trail to hike is only open during summer and fall. Snowbowl opens their chair lifts in the fall so leaf-peepers can gaze at the orange and red of the aspens that fill the trails. And if you're there during winter, hit the slopes with their newest high-speed, fully-enclosed gondola lifts!
There are plenty of trails all around Flagstaff as well as multiple disc golf courses as well.
After all that activity, grab lunch or coffee on the patio at Flagstaff Brewing Company, lovingly known to locals as simply, Flag Brew. That "brewing" isn't just for beer, it's for their coffee as well. Both are delicious. And you can get coff-tails (that's coffee cocktails) for something that will really warm you up. Try the whiskey chai!
There are so many great restaurants in Flagstaff, way too many to list, but here are few faves:
- Karma Sushi
- Tourist Home
- McMillan
- The Annex
- Diablo Burger
- Beaver Street Brewery
- Pato Thai
- Brandy's
- The Lumberyard
- NiMarco's Pizza
Finish off your night by brewery hopping from Mother Road Brewery, Dark Sky Brewing Company, Historic Brewery, Beaver Street Brewery (or Brews and Cues), and of course, Flag Brew.
Take I-17 north all the way to Milton Road to get to Flagstaff.
Sedona
Sedona's rocks rock. Those red rocks are world-famous and they're less than two hours away from Phoenix. But that's not all Sedona has to offer. Oak Creek runs nearby and the canyon is one of the most beautiful places in Arizona.
One of the best spots to hit the creek is at Grasshopper Point. It's a great spot for swimming and having a picnic. The spot is right off of State Route 89A. And don't forget one of the most popular spots, Slide Rock State Park. Slide Rock is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Feb. 1 to May 22. For all other hours, check their website.
If you want to stay dry, try out some of the most iconic hikes in the area like Devil's Bridge and Bear Mountain. Devil's Bridge is more populated and a shorter hike, but that view from the natural bridge is amazing. It's one of the most photographed places in Sedona! If you're looking for a real challenge, take on Bear Mountain. That mountain is, well, a bear. It's a tough scramble in some parts and there's not really a trail; hikers need to follow markers to find the way. You'll know when you reach the top because you can see those San Francisco Peaks in Flagstaff way off in the distance and there a sign that tells you, "End of Trail."
After all that creeking and hiking, stop at Oak Creek Brewing Company for lunch and locally brewed, award-winning beer. Then stroll through the collection of little local shops and art galleries called Tlaquepaque.
To get to Sedona, take I-17 north to AZ-179 north and follow that straight into town.
Jerome
Once a bustling copper mining city, Jerome's population went from 15,000 in the 1920s down to 50-100 in the 1950s, making it a historic ghost town. According to the town's website, it was designated a National Historic District by the federal government in 1967. Today, Jerome has just over 400 residents and a thriving art and tourist scene. Jerome is nestled at the base of Mingus Mountain in the Verde Valley and has plenty of cute shops, restaurants and wineries to check out. Stand outs include the Haunted Hamburger and Caduceus Cellars, owned by the front man for the band, Tool.
If you're more into history, take a ghost town tour or visit the copper mining museum.
To get to Jerome, take I-17 north to AZ-260 West and follow that to AZ 89-A.
Cottonwood
Another one of Arizona's standouts for all things wine is Cottonwood. The town is right in the heart of the Verde Valley, also known as Arizona's Wine Country, where vineyards are aplenty because of the climate and soil.
Check out all the vineyards and wineries on the Verde Valley Wine Trail. Visitors can download their wine trail passport and get it stamped at each winery. Cottonwood has seven of the wineries on the wine trail:
- Merkin Vineyards
- Carlson Creek
- Winery 101
- Pillsbury Wine Company
- Arizona Stronghold
- Burning Tree Cellars
- Tantrum Wine
If wine isn't your thing, Cottonwood has tons of outdoor activities to immerse yourself in, like kayaking the Verde River or checking out Montezuma's Castle. Both Montezuma's Castle and Montezuma's Well are national monuments dedicated to preserving Native American culture. Montezuma's Castle is a 20-room castle nestled into a limestone cliff built by the Sinagua people. It has been registered as a national monument since 1906.
Cottonwood is just under two hours away from Phoenix, take I-17 north to the AZ-260 west and follow that to Main Street.
Prescott
If you're looking for some real cowboy vibes, head to downtown Prescott's Whiskey Row where you can find some fun and historic saloons.
The Palace Restaurant and Saloon is one of the oldest businesses in Arizona. According to their website, the saloon was built in 1877 and it's the oldest frontier saloon in Arizona. On July 14, 1900, the saloon was destroyed by the Whiskey Row fire. The ornately carved 1880s bar, which is still in use, was carried to safety across the street to the plaza by customers, their website says. The Palace has seen some pretty famous guests including Wyatt Earp, Virgil Earp and Doc Holliday.
Continue down Montezuma Street and you'll find even more saloons, restaurants and cool shops like Prescott Brewing Company.
If you prefer to get outdoors, check out Lynx Lake. The lake is about 10 minutes outside of Prescott and offers kayaking, hiking, camping, biking and fishing. There are so many trails to explore, including a trail that takes you around the entire lake.
Another great lake to check out in the Prescott area is Watson Lake. This lake is just four miles away from downtown Prescott and features fishing, boating, kayaking, canoeing, hiking, rock climbing, camping and day picnicking. Watson Lake is located in the Granite Dells reservoir which is known for its beautiful boulders.
Prescott is located just under two hours north of Phoenix. Take I-17 north to AZ-69 and follow that to Prescott.
Payson
One of the most beautiful parts of our state is the Mogollon Rim. Payson sits right in the heart of the rim and is surrounded by the Tonto National Forest. The town is about 90 minutes from Phoenix. Because of its amazing natural beauty, some of the best things to do in Payson are hiking, mountain biking, camping and kayaking.
One of the most known landmarks in Payson is the Tonto Natural Bridge, a stunning rock formation that looks like a bridge and usually has small waterfalls around it. There are few short trails in the area that take you to the observation deck as well as down into the creek bottom to get a view of the bridge from below. All the trails are less than a mile long, so they are easily accessible for most people. However, hiking shoes are recommended because of the uneven ground.
There are also a ton of lakes in the Payson area that are great for fishing, kayaking and boating:
To get to Payson, take Highway 87 north that leads straight into town. Highway 87 is also known as the Beeline Highway.
Bisbee
Bisbee is located 90 miles southeast of Tucson, and three hours south of Phoenix. The town is nestled among the Mule Mountains and is the county seat of Cochise County. Bisbee is known for its cute downtown area full of historic buildings and its thriving art scene.
There are several history museums and ghost tours as well as mining tours. Take a walk through the historic downtown area and find 9 art galleries and tons of delicious bars and restaurants. It's one of the most Instagrammable towns in Arizona.
To get to Bisbee, take I-10 East to AZ-80, follow AZ-80 to Tombstone Canyon in Bisbee.
Greer
Get ready for stunning forest views in Greer. Located in the White Mountains of eastern Arizona, Greer is home to Sunrise Ski Resort and some of the most beautiful hiking and biking trails the state has to offer.
Eat and drink at historic Molly Butler's Bar and Restaurant, which opened in 1910. The lodge has been named one of the 25 best places to eat by Arizona Highways magazine.
Rent a cabin and spend the day either skiing, snowboarding in the winter or hiking, mountain biking, kayaking or fishing in the summer. Greer has something fun to do year round.
Greer is about four hours away from Phoenix. To get there, take Highway 87 to AZ-260 East in Show Low, then take 260 all the way to County Road 1120 in Greer.
Pinetop/Lakeside
Pinetop-Lakeside sits in the world's largest Ponderosa Pine forest (hence the name) and has miles of trails to hike, bike and run and lakes for kayaking and fishing. But be careful, that elevation of 7,000 feet will get you! If you're there for the snow, be prepared, it's one of the places in our state that gets the most snowfall. Sunrise Ski Resort is just 40 minutes away from Pinetop-Lakeside.
Pinetop-Lakeside has some great golf courses, restaurants and a casino if you're not into outdoorsy stuff.
Try Charlie Clark's Steakhouse and Darbi's Cafe for some of the best food in town. Charlie Clark's has been in business for 38 years and according to their website, it is the fifth oldest steakhouse in Arizona. They must be doing something right for almost four decades of steak.
Darbi's Cafe is a great breakfast, lunch and dinner spot, but be prepared to wait for a table. The restaurant is really owned by Darbi, a Pinetop-Lakeside native and you'll likely see her running around while you're there.
To get to Pinetop-Lakeside, take Highway 87 to AZ-260 East in Show Low then take White Mountain Road into town.
Tucson
Explore downtown Tucson and take in some of the best Mexican food in the state. Tucson calls itself the best 23 miles of Mexican food and they are not wrong. Check their website for the full list of delicious Mexican restaurants.
Continuing walking around downtown Tucson and find fun bars, art galleries and boutiques in this historic and thriving area.
For some outdoor adventures check out a cave tour of Kartchner Caverns or hike in one of the many mountain ranges including the Santa Catalina Mountains and the Rincon Mountains. Take a photo with a giant saguaro at Saguaro National Park.
Tucson is about 2.5 hours south of Phoenix. To get there, take I-10 East all the way down to north Freeway in Tucson.