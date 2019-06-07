Discovery Day at Taliesin West
For those who have never checked out one of Frank Lloyd Wright’s most famous houses, Saturday is going to be the day to do it. In honor of Wright’s 152nd birthday, it’s Discovery Day at Taliesin West where guests can explore the historic house and enjoy live entertainment and local pop-up shops. Guests can stop at different stations throughout the campus to check out a variety of activities to learn more about the legendary architect and architecture. Registration has reached capacity but you can be added to the wait list.
June 8
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
You’re Bacon Me Crazy Brunch Crawl
Almost everyone loves brunch and now there’s a crawl where you can check out some of the top spots in downtown Chandler. It’s called You’re Bacon Me Crazy Brunch Crawl. Eight locations will be featured where attendees can get food and drink for $7 at each restaurant. Tickets start at $15.
June 9
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Flashlight Tours
With the heat finally here, it’s time to discover the desert at night. The Desert Botanical Garden starts its weekly Flashlight Tours on Saturday. All ages can enjoy getting hands-on during a self-guided nocturnal adventure through the garden to see after-dark animals. There will also be food and drinks. Prices start at around $15. The tours will be every Saturday until Aug. 31.
June 8
7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Foreigner
Pool season is underway, and you can see an iconic band while at the pool this Friday. Foreigner will be live at The Pool at Talking Stick Resort. Fans can enjoy hits like “Feels Like the First Time” and “I Want to Know What Love Is” while hanging by the resort’s main pool. Tickets are sold out but StubHub still has some available.
June 7
8 p.m.
SMoCA Summer Opening Party
Get the summer started off right by checking out some great new exhibitions and artists at the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art. The museum is celebrating its 20th anniversary as well at its Summer Opening Party. Guests can chat with curators and mingle with the artists. A cash bar will be there, too. The event is free with RSVP.
June 7
7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Children’s Museum Free First Friday Night
It’ll be free admission at one of Phoenix’s most popular museums. The Children’s Museum of Phoenix is holding its monthly Free First Friday Night event this Friday. The Arizona Milk Producers will be there to answer everyone’s questions about dairy and the farm life.
June 7
5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Pizza Pool Party
There aren’t many things that go together better than pizza, beer and hanging by the pool. Tempe’s The Normal is hosting a pool party that will have pizza from Pizzeria Bianco and beer from Four Peaks Brewing Company.
June 8
5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Food Truck Friday
Cool off and enjoy some great food with family fun at Food Truck Friday at Pioneer Community Park in Peoria. There is a huge splash pad at the park for the kids to cool off and a lot of nice grass to spread those blankets out. Nearly a dozen food trucks will be there while DJ Elite spins some great summer tunes.
June 7
6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
