PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Wrigley Mansion and Phoenix Theatre Company are teaming up for a socially distanced Valentine's Day event.
They are collaborating on a new series that features fine dining and live entertainment outside Wrigley Mansion. The event will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 10 and is called, Can You Feel The Love. It's a romantic way to enjoy theatre with your loved one. Theatrics will be performed by artists from Phoenix Theatre Company with Broadway hits, pop tunes, and more.
The event will start at 5:30 p.m. with cocktails. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. and the show starts around 7:15 p.m.
Aside from theatre, the event will have a three-course dinner prepared by Chef Ashley Goddard with Wrigley's world renowned wine selection.
To attend, you must have a reservations. The cost starts at $125.
Their next events will be on March 17 with the Best of Broadway and with Celebrate! on April 28.
Staff and artists will abide by COVID-19 guidance from the CDC and recommend guests to utilize hand sanitizer stations on premises along with wearing face masks.