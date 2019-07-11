H2Oasis Summer Cool Down
Downtown Phoenix will be transformed into an outdoor waterpark and great spot to cool down this weekend. Water slides, foam machines and other family-friendly activities will make H2Oasis. The event is free but a $5 donation is suggested as all proceeds will be donated to the Lincoln Family Downtown YMCA.
July 13 & 14
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
RE:fresh Pool Party with Veuve Clicuot
Come hang out at the pool at one of downtown Phoenix’s newest hotels for the Pool Party with Veuve Clilcuot. It’ll be a “bubbly” pool party featuring games, music and food and drink specials.
July 13
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Winter in July
With a heat wave expected for Phoenix this weekend, it’s the perfect time to check out the Phoenix Zoo for its annual Winter in July event. The zoo is transformed into a winter wonderland with 50 tons of snow, a “chilly” photo op, live music and games wet and wild play areas to cool off in. Attendees can also watch the animals enjoy icy treats. All activities are included with general zoo admission.
July 13
7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (zoo hours)
Michael Ian Black
Michael Ian Black is bringing his dry, deadpan wit to the stage in Phoenix. He got his break in the sketch comedy series The State and appeared on the “I Love the 80s” shows on VH1, among other TV shows. He’s more recently used his social media presence to advocate for political causes and recently wrote a book about masculinity.
July 13
7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Kevin Hart Presents: The Plastic Cup Boyz
A group of guys who are Kevin Hart’s proteges will bring the laughs to Tempe. Joey Wells, Will Spank Horton and Na’im Lynn are the Plastic Cup Boyz. The act will also include special guest Lavar Walker.
July 11: 8 p.m.
July 12: 7:30 p.m., 10 p.m.
July 13: 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
MIM: Experience France
Celebrate Bastille Day by immersing yourself in French culture with the aptly titled event Experience France at the Musical Instrument Museum. Attendees can enjoy manouche jazz and saxophone performances, screenings of Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame and an instrument craft for kids. The event is included with paid museum admission.
July 13 & 14
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
2019 United Bowl
The Arizona Rattlers will play for their seventh championship versus the Sioux Falls Storm in the United Bowl. The Rattlers won the 2017 Indoor Football title and due to renovations at Talking Stick Resort Arena in downtown Phoenix, play at Gila River Arena. This year’s team is 15-0 and are looking to go undefeated for the first time in franchise history. Tickets start at around $15.
[MORE: Championship Week: Rattlers prepare to host Indoor Football League Title Game]
July 13
6 p.m.
Hugh Jackman
You may know him mostly for playing Wolverine in the X-Men movies but Hugh Jackman’s got some strong golden pipes and is bringing his world tour to Glendale. He’ll perform hit songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Miserable and more from Broadway and different movies. A live orchestra will be behind him. Tickets start around $25.
July 14
7 p.m.
Trapfest Phoenix 2019
Headbang and dance the night away with trap music from top artists at Trapfest Phoenix. Flosstradamus, B2B, Atliens, Minesweepa and more will be performing. Tickets start at $54.
July 13
9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Melissa Etheridge
One of America’s favorite singer-songwriters is making a stop in Chandler for her national tour. Melissa Etheridge will be playing the old hits such as “Ain’t It Heavy,” “I’m the Only One,” and “Come to My Window” and new stuff from her recent album, "The Medicine Show," which came out April 12. Tickets start at $72.
July 13
7:30 p.m.
The Goddess Brunch
Be in the presence of good vibes and learn how to attract them at A Taste of Chic & Cake Queen Presents: The Goddess Brunch. Attendees will spend the afternoon enjoying a luxury brunch buffet, bottomless cocktails, shopping, guided meditation and learning holistic approaches to wellness and mental stability. It’s hosted by Tara Wallace. Tickets start at $75.
July 14
Noon to 4 p.m.
Soundbites Food and Music Day Party
Combine a variety of music and food trucks for the Soundbites Food and Music Day Party in northwest Phoenix. There will be a variety of food trucks and DJ B Dash will be playing R&B, neo soul, house, hip hop and reggae music. The event is free.
July 14
4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
