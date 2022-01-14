Phoenix (3TV/CBS 5) – This weekend there are quite a few things to do with the kids or just for yourself if you are looking for a new hobby or a way to spruce up your home all in the Phoenix area.
1. Arizona Fine Art Expo
If you are interested in looking for some cool and unique art pieces for your home, the Arizona Fine Art Expo may be the place to check it all out at. It’s a 10-week show in Scottsdale.
Where: 26540 N Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale
When: Daily starting Friday through March 27
Cost: Season passes are $12 and kids are free under the age of 12. Parking is free
More information can be found on their website here.
2. Copper State Beer Festival
Have you ever wanted to try beer from local breweries all at the same place? This weekend you can at the Copper State Beer Festival. There will be wineries and spirts too along with food trucks and live entertainment.
Where: Riverview Park at 2100 W Rio Salado Parkway in Mesa
When: Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Varies from $20 to $80
More information can be found on their website here.
3. Trunk Show at Tempe Yarn & Fiber
Looking to stock up on some yarns or want to try out a new hobby? Tempe Yarn & Fiber will be having a trunk show this weekend where you can check out all different kinds of yarns and more.
Where: 1415 E University Drive, Suite A102 in Tempe
When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More information can be found on their website here or on their Facebook event page here.
4. Tour of the Chandler Museum
If you are interested about learning about Chandler’s history and checking out some architecture and art, the Chandler Museum is offering a special 45-minute tour this Sunday.
Where: 300 S Chandler Village Drive
When: Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
More information can be found on their Facebook event page here. Tickets can be reserved here.
5. Disney on Ice
Disney on Ice is coming back to the Valley this weekend featuring Disney stories including Moana, Coco, Frozen, and Aladdin. It’s a taste of Disney here in Phoenix.
Where: Footprint Center at 201 E Jefferson Street in Phoenix
When: Friday through Sunday with a variety of times/shows
Cost: Starts at $25
More information can be found on their website here.
6. Sock skating
You definitely read that right – sock skating! It’s a different take on a favorite winter activity but instead of ice skates, it will be with socks at the Children’s Museum of Phoenix.
Where: 215 N 7th Street in Phoenix
When: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free with admission which starts at $16 per person.
More information can be found on their website here.