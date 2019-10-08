The world’s largest bounce house is coming to Arizona!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Get ready to kick your shoes off and jump around in the "World’s Largest Bounce House" this October.
The Guinness certified largest bounce house in the world is rolling into the Valley on their 2019 tour. It will be in Avondale at the Westside Sports Complex near 99th Avenue and McDowell Road from Oct. 25 to 27.
Tickets range from $16 for the toddler area to $30 for the strictly for adults area.
The tour is packed with different activities including the 10,000 square foot bounce house, a 900-foot-long obstacle course called The Giant and a space-themed bounce wonderland called airspace.
For more updates about the bounce house tour, visit thebigbounceamerica.com.