Game On Expo 2019
Arizona gamers will want to be in downtown Phoenix this weekend for the state’s largest gaming event. Game On Expo 2019 will have nearly every game imaginable raging from modern and retro gaming, to tabletop games, eSports and arcade gaming. There will also be gaming voice actors, video game developers and designers, YouTube content creators and more to meet. Fans can bid on rare items at a live auction and check out hundreds of anime and gaming vendors from across the country. Tickets start at $25.
Aug. 9 to 11
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Phoenix Convention Center South Building
Downtown Tempe Brunch Crawl
Explore Mill Avenue’s brunch spots with the Downtown Tempe Brunch Crawl. More than a dozen places will have exclusive small bites plus drink specials. Tickets also include sunglasses and parking. Tickets are just $5.
Aug. 10
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Margarita Crawl Tempe
Continue the party in downtown Tempe after the Brunch Crawl with the Margarita Crawl. At least five venues will be participating, and tickets include discounted drinks to all of the hot spots plus entry to the after party. Tickets start at $25 and go up closer to the event.
Aug. 10
2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Rula Bula Tempe Irish Pub and Restaurant
The Book of Mormon
One of the most-popular and highly-acclaimed musicals in this century is coming to Tempe. The Book of Mormon was created by the guys from South Park, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, and is a satirical take on the Mormon religion. Ticket prices vary but there is a $25 lottery before the show.
Aug. 8 & 9: 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 10: 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 11: 1p.m., 6:30 p.m.
In the Kingdom of Clouds
A rock opera about love, sacrifice and hope comes to life in Scottsdale. “In the Kingdom of Clouds” is set in a post-apocalyptic world where creativity is lost. That’s when the son of a cloud king tries to restore the balance. Tickets start at $20.
Aug. 9 & 10: 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 11: 2 p.m.
Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings
The Phoenix Mercury started a four-game homestand on Saturday by hosting the Dallas Wings. The Mercury beat them a few weeks ago and the Wings have one of the worst records in the WNBA. Phoenix has had an up-and-down season but is looking to make a final push for a playoff spot. First 2,500 fans will get a Brittney Griner bobblehead.
Aug. 10
7 p.m.
Phoenix Rising FC vs. El Paso Locomotive
Starting its own homestand is the Phoenix Rising FC as they look to continue their USL-record 12-game winning streak against El Paso Locomotive. It'll be the first of three-straight home games. Rising has dominated the league, leading in points (47), wins (14), goals scored (56) and goal difference (+37). They are on top of the Western Conference standings.
Aug. 10
7:30 p.m.
Donnell Rawlings
You may have remembered him from Chappelle’s Show and now Donnell Rawlings is bringing the laughs to downtown Phoenix. He was also on the hit HBO show “The Wire.” He got his start as an audience heckler in Washington, D.C. comedy clubs before getting a part on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam. Tickets are $22.
Aug. 8: 8 p.m.
Aug. 9: 7:30 p.m., 10 p.m.
Aug. 10: 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Bret Ernst
One of the top stand-up comedians will be in Tempe. Bret Ernst is ranked as one of the Top 5 comedians by standupcomedyreview.com and is No. 16 on the 101 Funniest Comedians Working Today by heckler.com and TBS. He gained fame as one of the stars of the movie “Vince Vaughn’s Wild West Comedy Show.”
Aug. 8: 8 p.m.
Aug. 9: 7:30 p.m., 10 p.m.
Aug. 10: 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
World Hip Hop Dance Championship Finals
The best-of-the-best dancers will be showing off their moves and battling for glory at the 18th annual World Hip Hop Dance Championship Finals in Glendale. The preliminaries and the semifinals are from Aug. 6 to 8 with the finals in all categories starting on Friday in Phoenix. There will be more than 4,000 dancers from 50 countries battling in categories such as popping, locking, breaking and whacking.
Aug. 9: 10 a.m.
Aug. 10: 6:30 p.m.
Young the Giant & Fitz and the Tantrums
A couple of big-name indie bands are coming to Phoenix. Young the Giant and Fitz and the Tantrums will be rocking out with their co-headlining summer tour. Young the Giant are from California and have hits such as “My Body,” “Cough Syrup,” and “Apartment.” Fitz and the Tantrums also hail from Southern California have a soul sound to them with hits like “MoneyGrabber,” “Out of My League,” and “The Walker.”
Aug. 11
7 p.m.
An Orchestral Interpretation of Dr. Dre 2001
Hear an iconic album like you never have before in downtown Phoenix. The talented musicians who make up the No Strings Attached orchestra will perform a live rendition of Dr. Dre: 2001. The standing room only show will also feature performances by DJ and singers. Tickets are $20.
Aug. 11
7 p.m.
