Urban Wide Walk
Explore the growing and improving Phoenix food and drink scene at the Urban Wine Walk on Saturday. About 30 local bars and restaurants will offer samples of wine and appetizers. All of the locations are along the light rail from downtown to uptown. The event is free but the wine samples are usually $2 to $3 per glass.
May 11
1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Scottsdale Whiskey Festival
Taste a variety of whiskeys, bourbons and scotches at the Scottsdale Whiskey Festival. There will be more than 20 varieties from different distilleries around the nation to choose from. Tickets start at $50 and include three hours of tastings.
May 11
3 p.m. (2 p.m. for VIP) to 6 p.m.
The Bash: Music and Craft Beer Festival
Metalheads and punk rockers come together for some old school hits and beer at The Bash: Music and Craft Beer Festival in downtown Phoenix on Saturday. There will be more than 100 different craft beers for fans to enjoy while they listen to tunes from Suicidal Tendencies, The Mighty Mighty Bosstones and Rancid. Tickets start at $40 and include free beer tastings.
May 11
Noon to 10 p.m.
Final weekend for Electric Desert at Desert Botanical Garden
This is your last chance to see the jaw-dropping combination of desert, light and sound at the Electric Desert at Desert Botanical Garden. Cacti and desert plants are the canvas for the light display that can only be seen at night. Tickets start at $25.
May 10-12
7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Experience Polynesia
Soak in the music and culture at Experience Polynesia at the Musical Instrument Museum in Scottsdale. The special event will have ukulele lessons, live Polynesian drumming and Hawaiian and Tahitian dance performances. There’s also a ‘uli’uli instrument-making craft. The event is part of the MIM admission.
May 11 and 12
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Carry the Load Rally
Celebrate and honor America’s heroes at the Carry the Load Rally. The stop in downtown Phoenix is part of a 4,500-mile trip to raise awareness about the sacrifices made for the country by military members, veterans and first responders and their families. The event is free.
May 12
8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Music of Led Zeppelin
Rock ‘n roll and classical come together in downtown Phoenix for the Music of Led Zeppelin. The Phoenix Symphony will be playing tribute to the English rock band. The two-hour-plus concert will feature hits like “Stairway to Heaven,” “Heartbreaker,” “Black Dog” and more.
May 10
7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Ice Cream Run
Summer isn’t quite here but you can get a taste of it in Glendale at the sixth annual Tortoise & Hare Sports Ice Cream Run. Lace up your shoes for a four-mile scenic run through the west Valley with an ice cream bowl waiting at the finish line. Kids can do a half-mile sprint and then enjoy a sundae.
May 11
7 a.m.
