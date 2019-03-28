Scottsdale Tennis Week
Tennis and culinary creations combine for a great outdoor experience for Scottsdale Tennis Week at Scottsdale Fashion Square. Thursday’s main event is the College Showdown, Friday’s top event is AZ Celebrity Serve, Hollywood and professional tennis collide for the Desert Smash Scottsdale on Saturday and Sunday Volley! is on the last day. There’s also free morning yoga and a free tennis clinic for kids. Musical guests round out each night. Tickets start at $35.
[READ MORE: Scottsdale Tennis Week is set to bring celebrities, athletes to Scottsdale]
March 28 to 31
8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Spring Tempe Festival of the Arts
Spring is in the air and it is time for the first round of the Tempe Festival of the Arts. The bi-annual festival showcases more than 350 artists from around the U.S. There are two stages with live music, a kids area, street performers, a wine tasting event, a beer garden, food trucks and more. This event is free.
March 29 to 31
10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The Great American Barbeque and Beer Festival
It doesn’t get any more American than country music, beer and grilled meat and that’s what’s at the Great American Barbeque and Beer Festival in Chandler. Dual stages will have continuous live performances throughout the day. There will be a petting zoo, carnival and interactive experiences for the kids. There will be plenty of finger-licking-good barbecue and great beer. Tickets start at $15.
March 30
Noon to 10 p.m.
Fitnessfest Unplugged
Getting your mind, body and soul right will be the goal at Fitnessfest Unplugged in Tempe. The day will be full of workouts, speakers, shopping, live music and healthy food. There will be a Kids Corner for the little ones to enjoy dance classes, fitness, games, arts and crafts and more. Tickets start at $49.
March 30
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
P!nk
The international pop icon is coming to the Valley. P!nk is bringing her Beautiful Trauma World Tour to Glendale. The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter has sold more than 90 million records worldwide and has been named one of theTop 10 greatest women in music. Tickets start at $75.
March 30
8 p.m.
[RELATED: Over 80 concerts coming to Phoenix metro in April]
Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure
X marks the spot for the Paw Patrol for their latest adventure. Paw Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure is coming to downtown Phoenix. All paws will be on deck as they look for buried treasure. Tickets for this kids show start at $23.50.
March 30 and 31
10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Poochfest
Tempe’s Big Surf Waterpark is going to the dogs! Poochfest is one of the best doggone events in the Valley. Canines of all sizes will be able to run around while the rest of the family can enjoy food trucks and bars, face painting, a doggie fashion show, a doggie talent show and a “Dog-gone’it Craft Corner.” Comedian Jill Kimmel will also be there. All proceeds will be split to benefit the Arizona Animal Welfare League and the Kyrene School District. Tickets are $10.
March 30
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Uncorked: AZ Wine Festival
Taste wine from around the globe right in Scottsdale at Uncorked: AZ Wine Festival on Saturday. More the 100 wineries will be represented with special tastings and pours. There will also be gourmet food trucks, live music, a “bubbly bar” and more. Tickets start at $55 and include unlimited wine tastings.
March 30
7 p.m. to 10 p.m. (6 p.m. start for VIP)
Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
Wanderlust 108
Free your mind and get centered at Wanderlust 108 at Salt River Fields. The event has a mindful triathlon which starts with a 5K run or walk, continues with a yoga session and ends with 25 minutes of “soul-reviving meditation.” After that, there is a Kula Market to explore, aerial yoga to check out or enjoy a tarot reading. Tickets start at around $30.
March 31
7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
Arizona Afro Caribbean Carnival
It’s a weekend full of nonstop events for the 2019 Arizona Afro-Caribbean Festival. On Friday there is the Carnival Warm-Up with rotating DJs, live performances and more. On Saturday is the parade with music, food trucks, carnival costumes and more. After that is the festival that features live entertainment, an African fashion show, arts and crafts, fruit juice bars, dancing and more. The after party is on Saturday night into Sunday morning.
March 29 to March 31
Various times
Fifth Street near the Arizona Center
Copperstate 1000 Kickoff Car Show
Check out some rare and classic cars at the 29th Annual Copperstate 1000 Kickoff Car Show in Tempe. More than 80 cars will be there before they head off on a four-day, 1000-mile journey. The event is free.
March 31
7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
D-backs Race Against Cancer
Lace up those shoes and get the blood moving all while helping a good cause at the seventh annual D-backs Race Against Cancer in downtown Phoenix. The event benefits Arizona nonprofit organizations that provide screenings, treatment and support for those dealing with all types of cancer. The 1-Mile Family Fun Walk is pet-friendly.
March 31
7:15 a.m. 5K race
8:30 a.m. 1-Mile Family Fun Walk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.