Jay Leno
He was one of the top guys in late night, and now Jay Leno is coming to the Valley. The wise-cracking auto enthusiast will perform his stand-up. He’s also a best-selling children’s book author. Must be 21+ to attend. Tickets start at $35.
June 21
8 p.m.
Newsies
One of the great musicals ever is in Gilbert. "Newsies" is the heartwarming tale inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York City. The musical has high-energy dances and rousing songs. This is the second-to-last weekend it will be at Hale Centre Theatre. Tickets start at $40.
June 20: 7 p.m.
June 21: 3 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
June 22: 3 p.m., 7: 30 p.m.
Arizona Diamondbacks Pride Night
The Arizona Diamondbacks will be celebrating Pride Month on Friday when the team takes on the San Francisco Giants. A special ticket package includes a ¾-sleeve D-backs Pride Baseball T-shirt for $25. There will also be a fireworks show after the game.
June 21
6:40 p.m.
Sunset in the Skyspace
The start of summer is on Friday and people can enjoy it by seeing the sunset at the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art. Guests can watch the sunset in James Turrell’s Knight Rise Skyspace. Refreshments are included. Tickets are $10.
June 21
7:30 p.m.
Eddie Izzard
Five years following a record-breaking tour, Eddie Izzard is back in Phoenix. His new show expands on his surreal view of life, love history and his theory of the universe. Tickets start at $52.
June 23
7 p.m.
Suds & Slides
“It’s kind of like summer camp for grownups.” That’s the tagline for the summer festival Suds and Slides in Mesa. Adults can enjoy games usually reserved for kids like giant inflatable waterslides, tug of war, a dunk tank, three-legged race, giant pillow fight, mini golf, life-size foosball, and a live-action "hungry hippos" game. There will also be cold craft beer, mixed drinks, margaritas, shaved ice and more. Tickets are $15 online.
June 22
2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Phoenix Mercury vs. LA Sparks
After visiting Dallas, the Phoenix Mercury are back at home hosting the Los Angeles Sparks. Phoenix will be looking to avenge the beat down they received from the Sparks on Pride Night.
June 23
3 p.m.
Celebrating the Life of Chester Bennington Photo Exhibit
A one-of-a-kind exhibit is coming to Phoenix in honor of the late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington. Local photographer/musician Jim Louvau brings his exhibit, called “Celebrating the Life of Chester Bennington,” to monOrchid. Louvau was a friend of Bennington’s and has a series of photographs created during the years Bennington was a rocker. Tickets are $35.
June 21
6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
BarkHappy Phoenix: Summer Kick-Off Pawty
Celebrate summer with your pup with BarkHappy at Shake Shack. Each dog will receive a free “pooch-ini” and owners can get a bag of dog food plus a shot at great raffle prizes. Tickets are $12 and aren’t sold at the door. Part of the proceeds benefits AZ Small Dogs Rescue.
June 23
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Shake Shack at Kierland Commons
Elevate 2019 Music Festival
Get inspired and worship at the Elevate 2019 Music Festival at Grand Canyon University. The festival will run three days and features Jeremy Camp, Phil Wickham and Danny Gokey. Tickets start around $55.
June 21: 7 p.m.
June 22: 5 p.m.
June 23: 4 p.m.
Santana
The band formed by Mexican-American guitarist Carlos Santana will be rocking Phoenix on Saturday. Santana is set to play at Ak-Chin Pavilion. Santana just put out its 25th studio album, "Africa Speaks," which debuted No. 1 on the Top Latin Albums chart. Santana is touring with the Doobie Brothers.
June 22
7 p.m.
“Make Music Day” on Light Rail
Valley Metro will be getting into the spirit of “Make Music Day” with live performances on the Light Rail on Friday. Samba de Calvo will provide Brazilian percussion beats on the Roosevelt Light Rail platform in the morning. In the afternoon, Rosie’s House staff cellist Carlio Stewart and his student Izzi Carrizosa will perform from Tempe to Phoenix and back. Songs will include sing-alongs like “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” before the D-backs game.
June 21
7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.: Samba de Calvo
4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Carlio Stewart and Izzi Carrizosa
Various Light Rail locations
