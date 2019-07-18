Arizona Diamondbacks vs Milwaukee Brewers
After nearly a week and a half away, the Arizona Diamondbacks are back in Phoenix. They’ll take on the Milwaukee Brewers in a battle for positioning in the Wild Card. This weekend, two kids can get in free with the purchase of one adult ticket. After Friday night’s game, there will be fireworks. On Saturday, the first 20,000 fans can get a Nick “Ahmed on the Moon” bobblehead, which helps celebrate the 50th anniversary of humans landing on the moon. On Sunday, It’s Baxter’s birthday.
July 18: 6:40 p.m.
July 19: 6:10 p.m.
July 20: 5:10 p.m.
July 21: 1:10 p.m.
Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Celebration
Speaking of landing on the moon, the Arizona Science Center has been commemorating the historic mission all month long and will cap it off with the big celebration this weekend. Families can channel their inner space-explorer with hands-on activities and demonstration and a collection of exhibits on how Apollo 11 inspired greatness.
July 19 & 20
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Full Moon Festival: Thunder moon
In honor of the full moon, the Pressroom is having its monthly Full Moon Festival featuring the Thunder Moon theme. Attendees will feel the thunderous bass at the multi-genre music and art festival with performances from Drumspyder, Dropout Kings, Bardz, After the Calm, Dark Mark and more. General admission is $20.
July 20
8:08 p.m. (doors)
Stranger Things 80s Night
Club 90s will be going back a decade to celebrate the popular Netflix show with the event called Stranger Things 80s Night. The Van Buren will transform into the ultimate Stranger Things tribute by taking attendees back to the time of Gameboys and side pony tails. There will be a photo booth, character buttons for the first 300 people, and music from DJs Jeffery and Bractune. Tickets are $10.
July 20
10 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Doors: 9:30 p.m.)
Happy Together Tour 2019
Step back either farther in time and celebrate the 60s and 70s with the Happy Together Tour 2019. It’ll feature The Turtles, Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, Gary Puckett and the Union Gap, The Buckinghams, The Classics IV and The Cowsills! The Happy Together Tour started in 1984 with The Turtles and then started up again in 2010. Tickets are $30.
July 19
8 p.m.
Shinedown
They’ve been dominating the hard-rock world for more than a decade and now Shinedown is bringing their Attention Attention Tour to Phoenix. Their latest album by the same name was released May 4, 2018. Also on the bill are Badflower, Dinosaur Pile-Up and Broken Hands.
July 20
6:30 p.m.
Cage the Elephant & Beck
A couple of powerhouses in the alternative music scene are coming to west Phoenix. Cage the Elephant and Beck have teamed up for the Night Running Tour. Cage released their latest album, “Social Cues” in April but will play other hits like “Shake Me Down” and “Trouble.” Beck was extremely popular in the 1990s but is still going strong with 2017 album “Colors” that won a Grammy. Spoon and Starcrawler will be opening. Tickets start at around $30.
July 21
6 p.m.
Common
Fans of the rapper Common can get a taste of his new album when he performs live in Phoenix. The new album “Let Love” is out Aug. 30 and he’ll playing songs from it on his Let Love Tour, including the new single “Hercules.” Common has been making music since 2000 and won his first Grammy in 2003. Supporting him on the tour will be Nicole Bus. Tickets start at $35.
July 21
8 p.m. (Doors: 7 p.m.)
The Wurst Festival Ever
Come celebrate National Hot Dog Day a little at the fourth annual Wurst Festival Ever on Saturday. There will be local comics, chefs and of course a lot of hot dogs and beer. Help decide which dog is the “wurst wiener,” (which is really the best dog.) Tickets are $10.
July 20
5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Corn Roast
Chefs will be cooking up four different kinds of corn for the Corn Roast on Saturday. There will be a special dinner menu, games in the Grove, beer and wine tent and live music. This event is free.
July 20
5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
