Artlink Art Detour
Check out the creative community at the longest running arts festival in downtown Phoenix. Artlink Art Detour returns for a 31st year. The five-day event will have about 100 artist studios, galleries, pop-up spaces and other venues. There are also kid-friendly activities.
March 14 to 18
Various times
St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Faire
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a day early at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Faire in downtown Phoenix. Floats, marching bands, Irish dancers and bag pipers will fill the streets for the parade in the morning and then the faire starts at the Irish Cultural Center. There will be three stages of Irish music, Irish stepdancing and bag pippers. There will also be food, beverages and Irish crafts and merchandise. Tickets for the faire are $12 for adults.
March 16
10 a.m.
Zac Brown Band
Get your country on with Zac Brown Band coming to town. The Atlanta-based band comes to Ak-Chin Pavilion. They won a Grammy for Best New Artist in 2010 and have won multiple CMT Music Awards. Tickets start at $54.
March 15
7 p.m.
Earth, Wind & Fire
Get your groove on with Earth, Wind & Fire coming to Phoenix. The group has spanned multiple music genres from R&B to disco to pop to soul. One of the most innovative bands of all time will bring all the hits to Comerica Theatre. Tickets start at about $40.
March 17
7:30 p.m.
Pot of Gold Music Festival
Some of the top acts in hip hop come to Phoenix in the Pot of Gold Music Festival. Along with the music, there will be a Space Lab Area that has interactive displays, Arcade Alley will have classic pinball games and Art Land will have local artists. The line up includes Ice Cube, Snoop Dog and Ozuna on Friday, Jhene Aiko and Lil’ Wayne on Saturday, Lil Pump, Young Thug and Post Malone on Sunday.
March 15: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., doors open at 3 p.m.
March 16 & 17: 1 p.m. to 11 p.m., doors open at noon
Experience Ireland
Get immersed in Irish music and culture at Experience Ireland at the Musical Instrument Museum (MIM). There will also be dancing demonstrations and hands-on activities like a Celtic knot craft.
March 16 & 17
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Randy Rainbow
He’s known for his parody videos on YouTube and now Randy Rainbow is coming to Phoenix. The comedian and singer has two web series and has also performed on Broadway. Tickets start at $38.
March 15
8 p.m.
Menopause the Musical
It’s been creating laughs since 2001 and now Menopause the Musical is coming to Tempe. It stars four women who sing 25 songs about craving chocolate, having hot flashes, memory loss and more. Tickets start at $22.
March 13-16
7 p.m.
Night of Hope
The Osteen family is coming to downtown Phoenix for Night of Hope. Victoria Osteen will offer encouragement, Dodie Osteen will have a special testimony and Joel Osten will lead a special prayer time and deliver an inspiring message. Tickets are $15.
March 15
7:30 p.m.
