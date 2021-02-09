QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Schnepf Farms will be celebrating its 80th anniversary at the end of February with a special event.
Schnepf Farms has decided to celebrate by hosting Arizona's first Seasonal Theme Park - Schnepf Farms Agritainment Park, with the help of local family-owned businesses.
In a press release, they say the theme park will have over 25 different amusement rides that have are themed around crops that were or are being grown in their farm. This includes a Potato Park, Corn Country, Radish Row, Cotton Corner, Peach Pit and more. Some of the rides include a tilt a whirl, ferris wheel, bumper cars, spinning tea cups, a super slide and a train.
"We have always enjoyed over the years adding small vintage amusements to the farm, so people who visit can stay a little longer.” says Carrie Schnepf owner. “It’s even better to be able to add 15 Rides at once, by bringing in a partner.” says Schnepf. “With their rides and ours, plus additional attractions Schnepf Farms Agritainment Park is formed.”
The Schnepf Farms Agritainment Park is set to open Feb. 25th through April 25th. They are planning to be open Thursdays through Sundays with admission at $27 per person.
Schnepf Farms will also be following COVID-19 guidelines and limiting their farms to 35% capacity. They recommend purchasing your tickets early. If you would like to buy tickets or get more information, you can visit their website here.