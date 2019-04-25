Foodstock
One of the biggest food truck events is coming to the west Valley. The third annual Foodstock will host more than 50 different food trucks. Along with $3 samples, there will be a full bar, bounce houses, face painting a barrel train and more. Part of the proceeds go to nonprofits to feed the hungry. Tickets are $5.
April 27
4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Sausage Fest
Bring your appetite for one large brat at the Sausage Fest in Scottsdale. The state's largest brat will be there, along with award-winning sausage, a sausage king competition, live music, contests and beer. Proceeds will go to Honor Flight Arizona. Tickets are $10.
April 28
noon to 8 p.m.
Larry Fitzgerald Double Play Celebrity Softball game
Big names in the entertainment industry and sports will take the field for a good cause for the ninth annual Larry Fitzgerald Double Play Celebrity Softball Game. Fans can watch their favorite celebrity show off their softball skills. There will be a kids zone for the little ones. Tickets are $20.
April 27
Gates open at 5 p.m., game starts at 6 p.m.
Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
Wet Electric Music Festival
The heat is here and a great way to cool off while dancing to some great beats is to go to the Wet Electric Music Festival in at Big Surf in Tempe. Attendees can enjoy the country’s largest wavepool, waterslides, luxury cabanas and music from renowned artists and DJs. This year’s lineup includes RL Grime, Benny Benassi and What So Not. Admission starts at $69.
April 27
12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert
Muggles and wizards alike can come together rediscover the magic of Harry Potter in concert. The Phoenix Symphony will be performing Patrick Doyle’s unforgettable score in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert this weekend. Tickets start at $18.
April 26-28
Friday: 7:30 p.m.
Saturday: 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday: 2 p.m.
Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market
Shoppers will head to Scottsdale to check some of the best vintage items in the Southwest. More than 150 vintage, antique and handmade vendors will be on hand for the Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market. There will be live music, food, drinks, photo-ops and more. Tickets start at $8.
April 26-28
Friday: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Arizona Craft Spirits and Cocktail Festival
If you’re looking to sample a wide variety of liquor, look no further than the Arizona Craft Spirits and Cocktail Festival in Chandler. There will be more than 150 high-end cocktails and spirits, from whiskey to vodka to moonshine and mezcal. For those not into the hard stuff there will also be some wine and craft beer to try. Attendees can also enjoy live music, games and giveaways. Tickets start at $26.
April 27
3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Water Lantern Festival
One of the top-rate cultural festivals is coming to Tempe. Kiwanis Park will host the Water Lantern Festival. Lanterns will be launched when the sun starts to set. The lanterns symbolize hope, love, happiness, healing, peace and connection. There will also be food trucks and live music. Tickets start at $25.
April 27 & 28
(Gates at 3:30 p.m.) 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
World Bazaar PHX
Cultures from all over the world will come together for the World Bazaar PHX in Phoenix on Saturday. More than 60 vendors will be selling art, food and handmade items. There will be live music and dance performances from Africa, Asia and Latin America.
April 27
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
19th Ave & Camelback Park and Ride
Arizona Sangria Craft Beer and Food Truck Festival
Bring your dogs and thirst for great drinks at the fifth annual Arizona Sangria Craft Beer Food Truck Festival in Mesa. There will be more than 25 craft sangrias and craft beer from Uncle Bears. Dogs are welcome and invited to dress up as there is a dog costume contest and Chihuahua races. Tasting tickets are $35.
April 27
4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
