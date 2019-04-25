Things to do april 27.png

Foodstock

foodstock.jpg

One of the biggest food truck events is coming to the west Valley. The third annual Foodstock will host more than 50 different food trucks. Along with $3 samples, there will be a full bar,  bounce houses, face painting a barrel train and more. Part of the proceeds go to nonprofits to feed the hungry. Tickets are $5.

April 27

4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Peoria Sports Complex

Sausage Fest

sausage fest.jpg

Bring your appetite for one large brat at the Sausage Fest in Scottsdale. The state's largest brat will be there, along with award-winning sausage, a sausage king competition, live music, contests and beer. Proceeds will go to Honor Flight Arizona. Tickets are $10.

April 28

noon to 8 p.m.

Brat Haus

Larry Fitzgerald Double Play Celebrity Softball game

fitz softball game.png

Big names in the entertainment industry and sports will take the field for a good cause for the ninth annual Larry Fitzgerald Double Play Celebrity Softball Game. Fans can watch their favorite celebrity show off their softball skills. There will be a kids zone for the little ones. Tickets are $20.

April 27

Gates open at 5 p.m., game starts at 6 p.m.

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

Wet Electric Music Festival

wet electric.jpg

The heat is here and a great way to cool off while dancing to some great beats is to go to the Wet Electric Music Festival in at Big Surf in Tempe. Attendees can enjoy the country’s largest wavepool, waterslides, luxury cabanas and music from renowned artists and DJs. This year’s lineup includes RL Grime, Benny Benassi and What So Not. Admission starts at $69.

April 27

12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Big Surf

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert

Muggles and wizards alike can come together rediscover the magic of Harry Potter in concert. The Phoenix Symphony will be performing Patrick Doyle’s unforgettable score in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert this weekend. Tickets start at $18.

April 26-28

Friday: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday: 2 p.m.

Phoenix Symphony

Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market

junk in the trunk.jpg

Shoppers will head to Scottsdale to check some of the best vintage items in the Southwest. More than 150 vintage, antique and handmade vendors will be on hand for the Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market. There will be live music, food, drinks, photo-ops and more. Tickets start at $8.

April 26-28

Friday: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WestWorld of Scottsdale

Arizona Craft Spirits and Cocktail Festival

spirits and cocktail festival.jpg

If you’re looking to sample a wide variety of liquor, look no further than the Arizona Craft Spirits and Cocktail Festival in Chandler. There will be more than 150 high-end cocktails and spirits, from whiskey to vodka to moonshine and mezcal. For those not into the hard stuff there will also be some wine and craft beer to try. Attendees can also enjoy live music, games and giveaways. Tickets start at $26.

April 27

3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Chandler Park

Water Lantern Festival

water lantern festival.jpg

One of the top-rate cultural festivals is coming to Tempe. Kiwanis Park will host the Water Lantern Festival. Lanterns will be launched when the sun starts to set. The lanterns symbolize hope, love, happiness, healing, peace and connection. There will also be food trucks and live music. Tickets start at $25.

April 27 & 28

(Gates at 3:30 p.m.) 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Kiwanis Park

World Bazaar PHX

World Bazaar PHX.jpg

Cultures from all over the world will come together for the World Bazaar PHX in Phoenix on Saturday. More than 60 vendors will be selling art, food and handmade items. There will be live music and dance performances from Africa, Asia and Latin America.

April 27

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

19th Ave & Camelback Park and Ride

Arizona Sangria Craft Beer and Food Truck Festival

sangria craft beer.jpg

Bring your dogs and thirst for great drinks at the fifth annual Arizona Sangria Craft Beer Food Truck Festival in Mesa. There will be more than 25 craft sangrias and craft beer from Uncle Bears. Dogs are welcome and invited to dress up as there is a dog costume contest and Chihuahua races. Tasting tickets are $35.

April 27

4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Riverview Park

 

