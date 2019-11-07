Daniel Tosh
One of the biggest names in comedy will bring the laughs to Phoenix. Daniel Tosh is best known as the host of the Comedy Central television show "Tosh.0." He also has multiple stand-up specials. Tosh is often deliberately offensive with his controversial style of comedy.
Nov. 9, 8 p.m.
NASCAR Semi-Final Race Weekend
Feel the need for speed mixed with the intensity of the playoffs as NASCAR comes to Avondale for its Semi-Final Race Weekend. The action starts on Friday for the trucks with the Lucas Oil 150. Then it’s the playoffs for the Xfinity Series on Saturday with the Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200. Finishing the weekend off is the Bluegreen Vacations 500 where eight drivers will compete to part of the Championship Four.
Lucas Oil 150: Nov. 8, 6:30 p.m.
Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200: Nov. 9, 1:30 p.m.
Bluegreen Vacations 500: Nov. 10, 12:30 p.m.
Arizona Coyotes vs. Minnesota Wild
The Arizona Coyotes are moving up the standings in the Western Conference and thanks to a hot streak, they’re near the top. They’ll take on the struggling the Minnesota Wild, who are going in the opposite direction in the Central Division. It's also Military Appreciation Night, which means fans will receive a Coyotes camouflage hat while supplies last. Tickets start at $25.
Nov. 9, 6 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions’ Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Some of the top golf players in the world are coming to Phoenix. The Charles Schwab Cup Championship is the final tournament of the season for the PGA Tour Champions. A champion will be crowned and get a $1 million bonus. The tournament itself has a $2 million purse. Scott McCarron and Jerry Kelly are neck and neck but face strong challenges from five-time Championship winner Bernhard Langer and Colin Montgomerie.
Nov. 7-10, 9:30 a.m.
Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets
The Phoenix Suns are one of the most fun teams to watch so far this year and they are in the beginning of a six-game homestand this weekend. They'll host Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.
Nov. 10, 6 p.m.
Roosevelt Row Pie Social
Feed your pie hole with some pie in downtown Phoenix this Sunday. The 10th annual Roosevelt Row Pie Social will have more than a dozen local diners and restaurants offering some great culinary creations. They’ll compete for a cash prize plus bragging rights as the most divine dessert in the Valley. Admission is free but pie tasting tickets are $15.
Nov. 10, 2 p.m.-5 p.m.
Chuck Wagon Cook-Off
It’s that time of year for one of Chandler’s signature events. The 10th annual Chandler Chuck Wagon Cook-Off will give attendees an up-close look at Western history, transporting them back in time with chuck wagon competitors wearing clothes, using equipment and cooking methods from the 1880s. It’s one of the largest chuck wagon cooking events in the Southwest. It’s $10 on Friday but free on Saturday (Food tickets are $15.) Along with the food there will also be live music.
Nov. 8, 6 p.m.-10 p.m.
Nov. 9, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Tumbleweed Ranch at Tumbleweed Park
The Magic and Illusions of Eric Giliam
A former World Magic Champion is returning to Chandler. Magician Eric Giliam will perform a dazzling spectacle of magic, illusions and special effects in a high-energy show. Giliam started performing when he was just 12 years old and has done more than 1,000 shows. For the first time, he will perform a new grand illusion he’s been working on. Tickets start at $19.
Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m.
Fancy Pants Holiday Boutique
Get an early start on your holiday shopping by checking out more than 70 local shops and businesses at the Fancy Pants Holiday Boutique. Swag bags will be given to the first 25 shoppers. There will also be food trucks when shoppers get hungry.
Nov. 9, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
23120 S. Power Rd. Gilbert, AZ
Grand Avenue Festival 2019
One of the biggest celebrations in Phoenix is happening this weekend. The Grand Avenue Festival will include shops and exhibits along historic Grand Avenue. House of Cirque will entertain attendees with exotic costumes, fun antics and an entourage of strolling musicians, dancing skeletons, stilt walkers and more. There will be various fashion events and free children’s activities like face painting, puppet-making, mask making and more.
Nov. 9, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (after-party from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.)
NovemBEER Festival
All things beer will be celebrated this Saturday in Phoenix. More than 50 breweries will be serving up more than 100 beer options at the NovemBEER Festival. There will also be food and entertainment. Tickets start at $25 and include up to 30 2-ounce pours, a commemorative tasting mug and more.
Nov. 9, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts
One of the largest arts and crafts events in the Southwest is this weekend. More than 500 artists and artisans from all over the world will be at the Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts. There will be original fine works of art for every price range, including sculptures, paintings, clothing, jewelry, crafts and more. There will also be lots of breakfast and lunch options plus live music.
Nov. 8-10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Native American Heritage Festival
A free family-friendly event celebrates Native American culture and all U.S. veterans at the Native American Heritage Festival in the west Valley. The traditional powwow will have Native arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, and art demonstrations by indigenous fine artists. A special art exhibit by ASU faculty member Jacob Meders will showcase some of Arizona’s contemporary Native American artists. The powwow’s grand entries will be at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
Nov. 9, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
Phoenix Rising Dance Festival
Check out some spellbinding dance performances at the fourth annual Phoenix Rising Dance Festival. There will more than eight hours of belly-dance performances from community members and professionals plus 25 hours of workshops from internationally acclaimed instructors. Vendors will be selling colorful jewelry and dance couture.
Nov. 8: Doors at 6 p.m., Gala showcase at 7 p.m.
Nov. 9: Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Nov. 10: Workshops from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tempe Town Lake 20th birthday
Say “happy birthday” to Arizona’s second-most visited public attraction on Saturday. It was on Nov. 7, 1999 that Tempe Town Lake was opened to the public and the City is celebrating its 20th birthday with a big party. There will be loads of fun on both the north and south shores, with six activity zones that have free activities like a zip line, rock wall, kayaking, yoga, dragon boat rides, live music, food trucks, and more. Those who attend all six zones and get 10 stickers will be entered to win prizes like hotel stays, shopping experiences, or dinner out.
Nov. 9, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.