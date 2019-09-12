Arizona Diamondbacks vs Cincinnati Reds
The Arizona Diamondbacks return home from a seven-game road trip where they took two of three from the Cincinnati Reds, and they are playing them again this weekend in Phoenix. However, they just got swept by the New York Mets. Saturday is Hispanic Heritage Day where the first 20,000 fans will receive a Los D-backs replica jersey. There will also be a pregame fiesta.
Sept. 13: 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 14: 5:10 p.m.
Sept. 15: 1:10 p.m.
Phoenix Rising FC vs. LA Galaxy II
The Phoenix Rising FC just keeps on winning. The squad is riding an 19-game winning streak, which is a USL record, and the longest current winning streak in Northern American sports. Rising has the best record in the USL at 21-2-5. They will host LA Galaxy II.
Sept. 14
7:30 p.m.
Micheladas Fest 2019
Attendees are the judges at Micheladas Fest 2019 in Phoenix. Those with tickets will sample and judge all the vendors at the self-proclaimed “best Michelada festival” in Arizona. There will be food, drinks, lucha libre wrestling and music featuring Banda La Expolsiva, Alex D and other Latin rock bands. Kids under 12 get in free. Tickets are $25.
Sept. 14
11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Rockin’ Taco Street Fest
Tacos not just for Tuesdays as the Rockin’ Taco Street Fest 2019 will be on Saturday in Chandler. Check out creative tacos from more than a dozen local restaurants and food trucks and then wash it all down with fruit fesca, cerveza, margaritas and more. Attendees can also enjoy wrestling, eating competitions, mariachi, ninos play zone and a pinata party. Tickets are $12 online and don’t include the tacos.
Sept. 14
Noon to 9 p.m.
All White Caribbean Day Party
One of the best island-inspired events is this weekend in Phoenix. The fourth annual Caribbean Day Party will have some of the top reggae, dancehall and island groove music from Valley DJs. There will also be Caribbean food and multiple bars serving island-infused cocktails.
Sept. 14
8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market
It is one-stop shopping with more than 150 vintage curators and handmade artisans at the Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market in Scottsdale this weekend. It’s one of the most popular attractions for vintage enthusiasts across the Southwest. There will also be music, food, drinks, photo-ops and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring disinfectant wipes, diapers/wipes, or feminine care products to donate to Maggie’s Place. Tickets start at $8.
Sept. 13 to 15
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fry’s Free Weekend at Arizona Science Center
If you ever wanted to check out the Arizona Science Center but never have, this weekend is the time to do it because it’s free! Thanks to Fry’s Food Stores, general admission is free so people can explore more than 300 hands-on exhibits on four levels. Attendees can also see amazing science demonstrations featured on the Daniel Cracchiolo Demonstration Theater.
Sept. 14 & 15
8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dave Matthews Band
One of the top rock bands of all time is coming to Phoenix. Dave Matthews Band is still going strong, with seven consecutive studio albums to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The band is known for its live performances as members play songs differently each time they're performed. Tickets start at $45.50
Sept. 13
8 p.m.
Ballet Under the Stars
Enjoy a special outdoor experience in midtown Phoenix with Ballet Under the Stars, presented by the Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation. The varied program will range from classical to contemporary and will have all the usual lighting, costumes, and stages. The event is free.
Sept. 14
7 p.m.
Jess Hilarious
A fresh face in the comedic world is coming to Phoenix. Jess Hilarious first gained attention with her funny online sketches, where she has nearly 5 million followers on Instagram alone. She’s opened for comedy legends like Martin Lawrence, Mo’Nique and Mike Epps. Tickets start at $35.
Sept 12.: 8 p.m.
Sept. 13: 10 p.m.
JP Sears
Another comedian who gained online fame first is also performing in Phoenix. JP Sears uses his online videos to encourage healing and growth through his comedy. The videos have had more than 300 million views. Sears is also the host of the new podcast “The Awaken with JP Sears Show.”
Sept. 13: 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14: 7 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Heather McDonald
Heather McDonald won’t hold anything back when she brings the laughs to Tempe. The Southern California actress, comedian and author is best known for her appearances on the E! series “Chelsea Lately.” She is the host of JUICY SCOOP podcast that has more than 300 episodes and more than 29 million downloads. She has a standup special “I Don’t Mean to Brag” and it’s on Netflix. Tickets start at $25.
Sept. 13: 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14: 7 p.m.,