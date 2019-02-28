PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Music lovers are sure to find something to move to this month with a wide variety of live performances coming to the Phoenix metro area. Take a look below at all the artists slated to stop in our area in March.
March 1
- Chris August at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix
- Noam Pikelny at MIM Music Theater in Phoenix
- Marco Mendoza and Chris Collins at The Van Buren in Phoenix
- X-raided at the Monarch Theatre
- Janelle Loes at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix
- Mason Maynard at Bar Smith in Phoenix
- Lee Perreira at The Womack in Phoenix
March 2
- Lil Mosey at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe
- The Marshall Tucker Band at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale
- Buckethead at BLK Live in Scottsdale
- Kool Keith at the Yucca Tap Room in Tempe
- Aqueous at Last Exit Live in Phoenix
March 3
- Jake E. Lee’s Red Dragon Cartel at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe
- Jade Jackson at Valley Bar in Phoenix
March 4
- Metric and ZOE at The Van Buren in Phoenix
- Adia Victoria at Valley Bar in Phoenix
- Scars on Broadway at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
March 5
- Justin Timberlake in Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix
- Jukebox the Ghost at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
- Nightly at Valley Bar in Phoenix
March 6
- LP at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
- Novo Amor at MIM Music Theater in Phoenix
- Mozzy at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
March 7
- Albert Hammond Jr at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
- Glorious Sons at Valley Bar in Phoenix
- Liily at Valley Bar in Phoenix
March 8
- Shawn James at Valley Bar in Phoenix
- Zac Harmon Band at Rhythm Room
March 9
- Billy Joel at Chase Field in Phoenix
- An Evening With The Neal Morse Band at Chandler Center for the Arts in Chandler.
- Joe Jackson at Orpheum Theatre in Phoenix
- Blushh at The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix
March 10
- Token at Valley Bar in Phoenix
- La Santa Cecilia at Chandler Center for the Arts in Chandler
- Chris Potter at MIM Music Theater in Phoenix
- Carvin Jones Band at The Rhythm Room in Phoenix
- Elle Limebear at Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix
- Madam X at Shady Park in Tempe
March 11
- Yung Gravy: Experience the Sensation Tour at The Van Buren in Phoenix
- Low at Valley Bar in Phoenix
- Failure at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
- Wand at Rebel Lounge in Phoenix
March 12
- Deafheaven and Baroness at The Van Buren in Phoenix
- Weathers at Rebel Lounge in Phoenix
- Choker at Valley Bar in Phoenix
- DCappella at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
March 13
- Jacob Collier at The Van Buren in Phoenix
- The Lucky Devils at Rhythm Room in Phoenix
March 14
- Julio Iglesias at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
- Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats at The Van Buren in Phoenix
- Cherry Pools at Valley Bar in Phoenix
March 15
- Zac Brown Band at Ak-Chin-Pavilion in Phoenix
- Dylan Gardner at Valley Bar in Phoenix
- ONE OK ROCK- Eye Of The Storm Tour at The Van Buren in Phoenix
- Blaqk Audio at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
- The Revivalists at Marquee Theatre in Phoenix
- Bear Ghost at Rebel Lounge in Phoenix
March 16
- Keith Sweat at Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix
- Watsy at The Pressroom in Phoenix
- Jefferson Starship at JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix
- Fisher at The Pressroom in Phoenix
- Call Me Karizma at Rebel Lounge in Phoenix
March 17
- Chris Tomlin: Holy Roar Tour at Gila River Arena in Glendale
- Earth, Wind & Fire at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
- Nils Frahm at The Van Buren in Phoenix
- Dean Lewis at Valley Bar in Phoenix
- Gordon Lightfoot at Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix
March 18
- Catfish and the Bottlemen at The Van Buren in Phoenix
- Jacquees at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
- Crumb at Valley Bar in Phoenix
- Conan Gray at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
- Carter Winter at Rebel Lounge
March 19
- Nick Mason and Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
- Ladysmith Black Mambazo at MIM Music Theater
- Mandolin Orange at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
March 20
- Why Don’t We at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
- Moon Hooch at Last Exit Live in Phoenix
- Frances Cone at Valley Bar in Phoenix
March 21
- Laura Jane Grace at Valley Bar in Phoenix
- Hippie Sabotage, Sebastian Paul at The Van Buren in Phoenix
- Ryan Bingham at The Van Buren in Phoenix
March 22
- Belaganas at Valley Bar in Phoenix
- The Raptors at BLK Live in Scottsdale
- Shari Rowe at JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix
March 23
- Pancho Barraza at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
- Arkells at Valley Bar in Phoenix
- Boy Harsher at Rebel Lounge in Phoenix
- Dack Janiels at Aura in Tempe
- Dave Riley at Rhythm Room at Phoenix
- Phyre Festival at The Van Buren in Phoenix
March 24
- Mike Doughty at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
- William Ryan Key at Rebel Lounge in Phoenix
March 25
- Ulthar at Yucca Tap Room in Tempe
March 26
- Queensryche and Fates Warning at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
- Morgan James at MIM Music Theatre in Phoenix
- Ayla Nereo at Valley Bar in Phoenix
March 27
- Electric Six at Valley Bar in Phoenix
- King Buffalo at Rebel Lounge in Phoenix
- Pink Talking Fish at Last Exit Live in Phoenix
March 28
- Chelsea Cutler at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
- Boyce Avenue and Tyler Hilton at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
- Gin Blossoms at Coca-Cola Sun Deck at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe
- Morgan Wallen at The Van Buren in Phoenix
March 29
- Michael Bublé at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix
- We Came as Romans, Crown the Empire and ERRA at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
- Bill Charlap at MIM Music Theater in Phoenix
- Bad Child at Valley Bar in Phoenix
March 30
- P!nk: Beautiful Trauma World Tour at Gila River Arena in Glendale
- The Band Perry and John Splithoff at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe
- Helena Deland at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
- Grandson at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
March 31
- Alec Benjamin at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster and Songkick.
