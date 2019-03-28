PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Music lovers are sure to find something to move to this month with a wide variety of live performances coming to the Phoenix metro area. Take a look below at all the artists slated to stop in our area in April.
April 1
• Veil of Maya & Intervals at the Van Buren in Phoenix
• Dilly Dally at Valley Bar in Phoenix
• Black Moth Super Rainbow at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
• Citizen Cope at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
April 2
• MISSIO at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
• Robyn Hitchcock at MIM Music Theater in Phoenix
• Ruby Boots at Valley Bar in Phoenix
April 3
• Dance Gavin Dance: Artificial Selection Tour at the Van Buren in Phoenix
• Plague Vendor at Valley Bar in Phoenix
• People Who Could Fly at Copper Blues in Phoenix
April 4
• MercyMe’s Imagine Nation Tour at Gila River Arena in Glendale
• Taking Back Sunday at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• Switchfoot at the Van Buren in Phoenix
• PLEASURES, House of Stairs and Like Diamonds
• MAKJ at El Hefe in Tempe
April 5
• Tan Fe at Valley Bar in Phoenix
• Al Stewart at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale
• Buddy Guy and Jimmie Vaughan
• Terror Jr at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
• Austin Burke at Chase Field in Phoenix
• Justina Valentine at Monarch Theatre in Phoenix
• Taking Back Sunday at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
April 6
• Max Frost at Valley Bar in Phoenix
• Kim Petras at Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix
• The Dip at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
• Pokey LaFarge at MIM Music Theater
April 7
• Morat at The Van Buren in Phoenix
• Camilo Septimo at Valley Bar in Phoenix
April 8
• Ben Rector at The Van Buren in Phoenix
April 9
• Quinn XCII: From Tour With Love at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
• TURNOVER at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
April 10
• Shoreline Mafia at The Van Buren in Phoenix
• Alice Merton at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
• Lincoln Durham at The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix
• Ellisa Sun at The Lost Leaf in Phoenix
April 11
• SOFI TUKKER and Sean Watson at the Van Buren in Phoenix
• Parcels at the Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
• Trace Bundy at MIM Music Theater in Phoenix
• XIXA at Valley Bar in Phoenix
April 12
• Phoenix Symphony at Phoenix Symphony Hall in Phoenix
• Chely Wright at Valley Bar
• Nobigdyl. at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear
• Rodg at Monarch Theatre in Phoenix
• Steve Darko at Bar Smith
April 13
• Jack and Jack at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• Hyukoh at Valley Bar in Phoenix
• Sam Braxton at Tempe Marketplace in Tempe
• David Dunn at Maricopa County Fair
April 14
• Jackl at BLK Live in Scottsdale
• The Musical Box at Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix
April 15
• Javiera Mena at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
• The 1975 at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
April 16
• David Lindley at MIM Music Theater in Phoenix
April 17
• SALES at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
• John Vanderslice at Valley Bar in Phoenix
• Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox at Mesa Arts Center Ikeda Theater in Mesa
April 18
• DMX at The Van Buren in Phoenix
• Bone Thugs-n-Harmony at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• Dennis Lloyd at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
• Ben Kweller at Valley Bar in Phoenix
April 19
• Puddle of Mudd at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• Murs at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
• Bhad Bhabie and Ybn Nahmir at The Pressroom in Phoenix
• The Gooch Palms at Valley Bar in Phoenix
April 20
• Strands of Oaks at Valley Bar in Phoenix
April 21
• Falling In Reverse at The Van Buren in Phoenix
• K Camp at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• Vandoliers and Corey Branan at Valley Bar in Phoenix
• Sonu Nigam and Neha Kakkar at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
April 22
• Chvrches at the Van Buren
April 23
• FKJ at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• Olivia O’Brien at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
• Chris Cohen at Valley Bar in Phoenix
April 24
• Hellogoodbye at The Rebel Lounge in Phoenix
• Christian McBride Band at Mesa Arts Center Ikeda Theater in Mesa
April 25
• Party Nails and CANNONS at Rebel Lounge in Phoenix
• Matroda at El Hefe in Tempe
April 26
• Storm Large at Chandler Center for the Arts in Chandler
• Com Truise at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
• Whitney Morgan and the 78’s at Van Buren in Phoenix
April 27
• Wet Electric at Big Surf Waterpark in Tempe
• Elvis Costello & the Imposters at Comerica Theater in Phoenix
• Architects: Holy Hell North America Tour at The Van Buren in Phoenix
April 28
• I Prevail and Issues at The Van Buren in Phoenix
• Run River North at Valley Bar in Phoenix
April 29
• Story of the Year, Dead Rabibits and Ella Kaye at The Van Buren in Phoenix
April 30
• Passion Pit at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• Omar Apollo at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
• Keiko Matsui at MIM Music Theater in Phoenix
• Jon Anderson at Van Buren in Phoenix
Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster and Songkick.
