PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Music lovers are sure to find something to move to this month with a wide variety of live performances coming to the Phoenix metro area. Take a look below at all the artists slated to stop in our area in May.
May 1
• Shallou and Slow Magic at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
• Yngwie Malmsteen at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• Sawyer Fredericks at Valley Bar in Phoenix
• The Midnight, Violet Days at The Van Buren in Phoenix
May 2
• Slayer, Amon Amarth and Lamb of God at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix
• Gary Allen at Mesa Amphitheatre in Mesa
• Robin Trower at Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix
• The Faint at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
May 3
• Celtic Woman at Orpheum Theatre in Phoenix
• NCT 127 World Tour Neo City at Comerica Threatre in Phoenix
• JSTJR at the Van Buren in Phoenix
May 4
• Slander at the Van Buren in Phoenix
• Broncho at Valley Bar in Phoenix
• Deorro at the Pool at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale
May 5
• Zedd at the Pool at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale
• August Alsina at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• The Cactus Blossoms at Valley Bar in Phoenix
• Hayes Carll at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
• Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers at the Van Buren in Phoenix
May 6
•Animals As Leaders and The Contortionist at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
May 7
• Health at Valley Bar in Phoenix
• Liz Cooper & The Stampede at the Rebel Lounge in Phoenix
• Violent Femmes at The Van Buren in Phoenix
May 8
• Eels at the Van Buren in Phoenix
• The Dodos at the Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
May 9
• Carrie Underwood at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix
• Lolo Zouai at Valley Bar in Phoenix
May 10
• Lady Lamb at Valley Bar in Phoenix
• Brytiago and Darell at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
• Slushii at the Van Buren in Phoenix
May 11
• Gone West and Colbie Caillat at The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
• Ana Barbara at the Van Buren in Phoenix
May 12
• Lord Huron at Van Buren in Phoenix
• Everclear at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
May 13
• The Strumbellas at the Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
May 14
• Ariana Grande at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix
• Santigold and Amanda Blank at the Van Buren in Phoenix
• Wild Belle at Valley Bar in Phoenix
• LEON at the Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
May 15
• The Japanese House at the Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
• Matt Maeson at Valley Bar in Phoenix
May 16
• The Exploited and Total Chaos at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• Mike Pinto at Last Exit Live in Phoenix
May 17
• Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
• Mick Adams & the Stones at Showroom at Casino Arizona in Scottsdale
May 18
• The Texas Tenors at Phoenix Symphony Hall in Phoenix
• Sebastian Maniscalco at Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix
May 19
• Yacht Rock Revue at the Van Buren in Phoenix
• The Allman Betts Band with special guest JD SIMO at Chandler Center for the Arts in Chandler
May 20
• Willie Nelson at Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix
• Idles at Valley Bar in Phoenix
• Wallows at Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
May 21
• Blackbear at the Van Buren in Phoenix
• Willie Nelson at Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix
• Wilderado at Valley Bar in Phoenix
• Groove Theory at the Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
May 22
• New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty by Nature, Tiffany, and Debbie Gibson at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix
May 23
• Michael Coughlin at Valley Bar in Phoenix
• Wisin y Yandel at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix
May 24
• L.A. Guns at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• Lee DeWyze at Valley Bar in Phoenix
• Dragons at the Van Buren in Phoenix
May 25
• The Millennium Tour at Gila River Arena in Glendale
May 26
• Insane Clown Posse at Pressroom in Phoenix
• The Lemonheads and Tommy Stinton at Marquee Theatre in Tempe
• Freddie McGregor at MIM Music Theater in Phoenix
• Steve Aoki at the Pool at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale
May 27
• Riverside at the Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix
May 28
• Cinema at Valley Bar in Phoenix
May 29
• ARIZONA at the Van Buren in Phoenix
May 30
• The Dead Milkmen at Marquee Theatre in Phoenix
• Jai Wolf at Van Buren in Phoenix
May 31
• Brad Paisley, Chris Lane, and Riley Green, Breaking Benjamin, Slayer, and Chevelle at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix
Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster and Songkick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.