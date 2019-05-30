Chelsea Handler
In support of her book, controversial comedian Chelsea Handler is going on tour and coming to Phoenix. Her standup is expected to be like her Netflix series “Chelsea Does” and her talk show “Chelsea.” Everyone attending will get a copy of her first memoir, Life Will Be the Death of Me.
May 31
8 p.m.
RENT
The famous rock musical that first opened decades ago is coming to Tempe. “RENT” changed the landscape of American theatre and Arizonans can see the show live. The musical follows the lives of seven struggling artists as they deal with the ups and downs of life with a message of hope in the face of fear. Tickets start at $30.
May 30 & May 31, 7:30 p.m.
June 1: 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
June 2: 1 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
The Fairest of Them All
A little bit of magic will be in Phoenix. The Phoenix Dance Academy is presenting “The Fairest of Them All.” It’s about forest creatures who team up with a maiden and her friends as they try to defeat wicked forces. Tickets are $26 for adults.
June 1 & June 2
6 p.m.
Trap N Paint Party
Combine painting and partying for a great event in downtown Phoenix. Trap N Paint will allow attendees to release their inner van Gogh by creating a painting masterpiece while enjoying some tunes from the DJ. All painting materials are included. Food and drinks will be available to buy. If your birthday is in June, you get cupcakes. Tickets are around $37.
June 1
Doors: 7 p.m.
Event: 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Luis Miguel
An icon in Luis Miguel will wow audiences in Phoenix this weekend. Luis Miguel, often referred to as El Sol de Mexico (The Sun of Mexico) is one of the most successful artists in Latin American history and performs in a wide range of musical styles, including pop, jazz, big band and mariachi. He sings only in Spanish. Tickets start around $20.
June 1
8:30 p.m.
Brad Paisley
One of the most popular country music stars is bringing his world tour in west Phoenix. Brad Paisley will be performing all the hits including “He Didn’t Have to Be,” “Waitin’ On a Woman,” “Remind Me” and more. Tickets start around $39.
May 31
7:30 p.m.
Summer Jazz & Wine in the Garden
The weather is heating up but it’s still nice enough to enjoy some smooth music and wine in downtown Phoenix. That’s where the Summer Jazz & Wine in the Garden is happening. Groove to some jazz classics and modern favorites performed by Sean Brogan while enjoying happy hour prices on wine, Sapporo beer and sake. Tickets start at $7 and includes a sample drink.
June 2
Gates: 6 p.m.
Music: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix
Let’s Make Vegan Food N’ Sip Wine!
Speaking of wine, it goes really well with vegan food and that’s the dynamic duo at the center of Let’s Make Vegan Food N’ Sip Wine! In Phoenix. Attendees will learn how to create a vegetarian or vegan dish from scratch while nibbling on hors d’oeuvres and sipping wine. Chef Emma will show people how to play with different spices from around the world and different cooking techniques. Tickets are $60.
June 1
6 p.m.
Southern Rail 5th anniversary party
Hard to believe but Southern Rail has been at its Uptown location for five years. The Southern American spot will have plenty of special comfort food a drinks to celebrate the anniversary. There will also bee boozy snoballs and $5 food and drink specials.
May 30
3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Arizona Bridal Show
One of the biggest and best bridal shows will be right here in Phoenix. The Arizona Bridal Show has more than 350 wedding experts all in one place. Attendees can also enter to win the Ultimate Wedding Package, gown giveaways each hour and more. There will also be couture fashion shows. Tickets are 2-for-1 online at $12.
June 2
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Phoenix Convention Center – South Building
Unicorn Festival
Bring some magic to your world at the Unicorn Festival at the Outlets at Anthem. Families can get their pictures taken with unicorns in the Enchanted Garden. Mermaids will be at the Mystical Falls. There will also be a petting zoo, fairies, face painting and more. Admission is free.
June 1
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
