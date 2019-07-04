Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies
The Boys of Summer are back in town following a six-game road trip. The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Colorado Rockies in an NL West showdown. Friday will feature an extended postgame fireworks show after the game. The first 20,000 fans to Saturday’s game will receive a reusable bag.
Friday, July 5: 6:10 p.m.
Saturday, July 6: 7:10 p.m.
Sunday, July 7: 1:10 p.m.
Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty, Atlanta Dream
It’s a double dose of the Phoenix Mercury for the holiday weekend. On Friday the Mercury take on the New York Liberty, who are working to get back to .500. Then on Saturday, the Mercury host the Atlanta Dream, the worst team in the WNBA.
Friday, July 5: 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 7: 3 p.m.
Carnival of Illusion: Magic, Mystery & Oooh La La
An illusion show that feels like it’s from the early 20th century will be in central Phoenix. Carnival of Illusion: Magic, Mystery & Oooh La La is a vaudeville-inspired theater show that is full of magic. It is a “clean” show and for the young at heart, but attendees must be at least 8 years old. Tickets start at $45.
Friday, July 5: 7:30 p.m. (sold out)
Saturday, July 6: 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
Release Pool Party
Hang out at the pool and enjoy some great EDM with a Phoenix native at Release Pool Party in Scottsdale. LuJan was born and raised in Phoenix and will be one of the DJs at the party. Other DJs who will be there are BARDZ, Elwer, Frank Terry, Medicine Mike, and Tryb. This is a free event for those 21 and older.
Saturday, July 6: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Frida Fest Phoenix
Celebrate great Latina art in downtown Phoenix at the Phoenix Frida Fest. On Friday, The Phoenix Fridas will celebrate 15 years of being an Arizona Latina art collective, and each current member will share a piece inspired by living in Phoenix. There will be music, fancy headdresses, and time to mingle with the artists. On Saturday afternoon, celebrate the life of Frida Kahlo at a festive party. Attendees can enjoy food, drinks, live painting, free craft make-and-take, trivia, and education seminars. Both events are free but those wanting to attend the party are urged to register.
Friday, July 5: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 6: Noon to 4 p.m.
New Found Glory
Pop punk is still alive and one of the genre’s biggest names is coming to Phoenix. New Found Glory just put out From the Screen to Your Stereo 3 EP, which is full of covers, and they’re hitting the road to support it. The band will also play their big hits like “This is Me,” “Hit or Miss,” and “My Friends Over You.” Also performing will be Real Friends, The Early November, and Doll Skin.
Saturday, July 6: 6:30 p.m. (Doors open)
Sinbad
He’s been delivering jokes since the ‘80s and now Sinbad is coming to the Valley. He had his own show in the early ‘90s and has been in more than a dozen movies and TV shows. Tickets start at $29.
Saturday, July 6: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
