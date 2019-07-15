PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – The Phoenix Convention Center will host the sixth annual Real, Wild & Woody indoor beer festival on July 27.
Presented by the Arizona Craft Brewers Guild, attendees will have the opportunity to sample from over 75 breweries, 40 being from Arizona. Tickets for the event are currently on sale and start at $60.
Each brewery will pour a sample of their best “real, wild or woody” concoctions.
Festival goers will enjoy up to 20 samples of “real” ales that have been cask-conditioned, “wild” ales featuring a wild strain of yeast while fermenting, or “woody” brews which have been barrel aged.
Samples will include beers from top Arizona Brewers including San Tan Brewing Company, Grand Canyon Brewery and others.
For more information, including pricing for designated drivers and day-of sales, please visit http://www.realwildandwoody.com/ and to purchase tickets in advance visit: https://phoenix.ticketforce.com.
(1) comment
Great. Go get buzzed, then kill someone driving home.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.