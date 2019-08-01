Arizona Diamondbacks vs Washington Nationals
The Arizona Diamondbacks return to Phoenix after a six-game road trip to host the Washington Nationals. The D-backs are still hovering around .500 and are hoping to get a Wild Card spot. The Nationals are currently in the top spot. On Saturday, the first 20,000 fans will receive a Haboob Globe.
Aug. 2: 6:40 p.m.
Aug. 3: 5:10 p.m.
Aug. 4: 1:10 p.m.
Phoenix Mercury vs. Washington Mystics
On the WNBA side, the Phoenix Mercury will be hosting Washington’s team as well. It’ll be a clash of offense verses defense as the Mercury has the league’s second-best scoring defense while the Mystics lead the WNBA in scoring.
Aug. 4
3 p.m.
The Strings Attached Tour 2019
Weird Al Yankovic is back and he’ll be keeping it, well, weird, when he brings his Strings Attached Tour to Phoenix. The parody writer will entertain with his wacky songs and costume changes. A reason it’s the Strings Attached Tour is because he’ll have a 41-piece symphony orchestra behind him. Tickets start at $38.50.
Aug. 3
8 p.m.
Rascal Flatts: Summer Playlist Tour 2019
One of the biggest country acts will be in town as well. Rascal Flatts will be on the back end of their Summer Playlist Tour when they come to Phoenix on Saturday. They’ll be performing all their hits from their extensive catalog plus their recent single “Back to Life.” Opening up for them will be Jordan Davis and Morgan Evans. Tickets start at $38.75.
Aug. 3
7:30 p.m.
Knotfest Roadshow
One of the biggest names in metal brings a diverse group of bands to Phoenix this weekend. The Knotfest Roadshow will feature the black metal band Behemoth, progressive metal legends Gojira, Danish metal band Volbeat and, of course, Slipknot from Iowa. Slipknot will give fans a taste of their new album “We Are Not Your Kind,” which drops on Aug. 9. Along with the music there will be Slipknot exhibit that will feature instruments, memorabilia and wardrobe from the band. Tickets start at $44.50
Aug. 4
5:30 p.m.
blink-182 and Lil’ Wayne
While not technically part of the weekend, it may be worth your while to make it a three-day weekend to check out pop punk legends blink-182 and rapper Lil’ Wayne. They’ll be playing in west Phoenix on Monday. Blink is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the album “Enema of the State” and will play it in its entirety. Tickets start at $37.50.
Aug. 5
7 p.m.
Morgan Page and Wolfgang Gartner
With temperatures around 110 degrees this weekend, cool off and party with Morgan Page and Wolfgang Gartner as part of Release Season. Page has dozens of hit releases and is a Grammy-nominated producer and DJ. Gartner is a staple of the electro-house-funk scene and has played at big festivals like Electric Daisy Carinal, Coachella, Electric Forest and more. Tickets start at $20.
Aug. 3
1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Orion Tour
X Ambassadors are coming to Tempe as part of their Orion Tour. The show is in support of their latest album, Orion. The rock band from New York recently made their debut on The Late Show and have collaborated with Lizzo. Coming with them is paper jackets.
Aug. 3
8 p.m. (doors: 6:30 p.m.)
Mesmerica 360: A Visual Music Journey
If you’re feeling stressed this weekend, get lost during a mind-expanding experience at the Mesamerica 360: A Visual Music Journey. It’s designed for people 6 years and older to go through an amazing journey of awe-inspiring imaginary landscapes. Leave your troubles at the door while you enjoy the mesmerizing music of Grammy-nominated composer and percussionist, James Hood. Tickets start at $12.
Aug. 4
5:30 p.m., 7 p.m.
George Lopez
Comedian and actor George Lopez will be bringing the laughs to Wild Horse Pass. His stand-up routine often looks at politics and race relations. Tickets start at $47.
Aug. 3
7 p.m.
Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino
Slide the Rails
Get one final splash before school starts at Slide the Rails at the McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park. There will be seven different water inflatable slides for all ages. Wristbands include water slides, inflatables and rides on the train and carousel. The wristbands are $10.
Aug. 3
9 a.m. to noon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.