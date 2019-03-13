(3TV/CBS 5) -- The Polar Play ice bar near Scottsdale is having a grand reopening this March after the bar was fully renovated.
The below zero bar offers ice games, ice sculptures, and an icy lounge to hangout and relax in.
During the reopening, tickets are 50 percent off and they include all-day entry to Polar Play plus the use of the polar parkas and gloves.
For Children ages 2-12 admission is $8 (normally $16) and tickets for adults ages 13+ are $10 (normally $20).
The Polar Play ice bar is located at Odysea in the Desert near Scottsdale.
Visit https://polarplay.com/ for more information.
