Devour Culinary Classic
Get your taste buds ready at one of the best culinary events comes to Phoenix this weekend. The Desert Botanical Garden will host the 10th annual Devour Culinary Classic on Saturday and Sunday. All guests will learn skills and tips from some of the best local chefs and food producers as well as taste some amazing food. Tickets start at $105.
Feb. 23 & 24
11: 30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Gabriel Iglesias
Gabriel Iglesias returns to Phoenix as part of his “Beyond the Fluffy World Tour" on Saturday. The big funnyman will bring the laughs at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Tickets start at $40.
Feb. 23
8 p.m.
Magic Dry NHRA Arizona Nationals
Get the adrenaline pumping and feel the need for speed at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park for the Magic Dry NHRA Arizona Nationals from Friday to Sunday. Fans can get close to their favorite drivers and check out their hot rods with an exclusive pit pass. The whole weekend will feel like a carnival with all the different interactive displays, merchandise, food and fun.
Feb. 22 to Feb. 24
8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Wild Horse Park Motorsports Park
The Great Fair of Fine Arts and Crafts
Check out one-of-a-kind creations from more than 500 artists and artisans from around the country and the globe at the 32nd annual Great Fair of Fine Arts and Crafts. More than 200,000 visitors are expected to check out the works of art, food booths, beer garden and live musical entertainment.
Feb. 22 to Feb. 24
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Arizona Matsuri: Festival of Japan
Dive into the culture of Japan at the 35th annual Arizona Matsuri: Festival of Japan in downtown Phoenix. This year’s theme is Japan, Old & New. It will feature Japanese exhibits, demonstrations, arts and crafts, Japanese food, Japanese beer and sake garden and live entertainment of four stages throughout Heritage and Science Park. Admission is free.
Feb. 23 & 24
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Heritage Square and Science Park
PHX Vegan Food Festival
Ditch the meat and dairy and experience more than 100 vegan and vegan-friendly vendors at the PHX Vegan Food Festival in downtown Phoenix. The two-day event will have more than 25 musicians, presenters and cooking demo chefs plus vegan food trucks and restaurants for some of the best vegan food around. Tickets start at $25.
Feb. 23 & 24
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Italian Festival of Arizona
Celebrate Italian culture in Scottsdale at the Italian Festival of Arizona. The two-day show will feature authentic Italian cuisine, live music, past and present Italian culture and hand-crafted items. Tickets start at $10 a piece or $16 for two.
Feb. 23 & 24
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tequila Fest Phoenix
This festival is exactly what it sounds like, except it’s in Mesa. Tequila Fest Phoenix at the Monastery will showcase more than 50 different tequilas, beer and taco specials, a margarita bar and live entertainment. Tickets are now at $50 and include 12 sample tickets, a t-shirt and souvenir sunglasses.
Feb. 23
3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Rummage Pre-sale party
It’s an Alice in Wonderland theme for the 82nd annual Rummage Pre-Sale Party at the Arizona State Fairgrounds on Friday night. Guests will enjoy a catered dinner with wine, beer and champagne plus tea readings with the Mad Hatter and live music from Slightly Right. They can also play signature games for thousands of dollars in prizes plus getting the first shot at the Rummage Sale.
Feb. 22
6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Phoenix Pancakes and Booze Art Show
One of the largest pop-up art movements is coming back to downtown Phoenix. The Duce will host the Phoenix Pancakes and Booze Art Show on Friday. More than 75 local arts will display more than 300 pieces of artwork. Attendees will get to enjoy all-u-can-eat-pancakes plus live body painting and art and live performances from local DJs and music producers. Tickets are $10 cash only at the door or $13 “line jumper” tickets online.
Feb. 22
8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
