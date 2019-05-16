Phoenix Ballet presents Snow White
The classic fairy tale comes to life at the Phoenix Ballet presents Snow White this weekend. The family-friendly event will have new choreography, beautiful sets and colorful costumes. Tickets start at $18.
Friday, May 17: 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 18: 2 p.m., 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 19: 1 p.m.
Joel McHale
You’ve seen him on TV and in movies and now you can see Joel McHale’s stand-up live in downtown Phoenix. He gained fame by hosting The Soup and starred in the hit comedy series Community. He’s also starred in The Great Indoors on CBS.
May 17: 7:30 p.m.
May 18: 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Arizona Spring Restaurant Week
Try a new spot and pay a fraction of the price during the Arizona Spring Restaurant Week. It starts on Friday and lasts until the following weekend. Spots from northern Arizona to Tucson offer a range of cuisines. Chefs prepare a prixe-fixe dinner menu that is offered at two price points, $33 or $44.
May 17 to May 26
Various locations
Science with a Twist: Harry Potter: Battle of Hogwarts
Muggles and aspiring wizards come together can relive the epic fight at Science with a Twist: Harry Potter: Battle of Hogwarts. It’ll be a great night of witchcraft, wizardry and all your favorite things that are Harry Potter. 21+ event. Tickets are $12 for nonmembers.
May 17
6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa
The teen sensation JoJo Siwa is coming to Phoenix. The YouTube personality will host her D.R.E.A.M. The Tour and include all the hits like “Boomerang” and “Kid in a Candy Store.” Tickets start around $40.
May 17
6:30 p.m.
PHX Field Day
Feel like a kid again and pretend you’re in grade school at PHX Field Day in downtown Phoenix. This event is for adults who will enjoy classic games like sack races, tug-of-war, dizzy bat flip cup and more. There will also be food trucks, a bar and a PHX Field Day market. Tickets start at $45.
May 18
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Full Moon Festival (Pink Moon)
The moon is full on Saturday and it’s time for some great music, art, installations and more at the Full Moon Festival at The Pressroom. Multiple stages will be hosting different artists and DJs that specialize in psychedelic and “wobble-tastic” beats for everyone. Since it’s the pink moon, get all your best pink gear. Tickets start at $20.
May 18
Doors: 8:08 p.m.
Spark at Dark
A total opposite of the Full Moon Festival will be Spark at Dark’s “In the Zen” in Mesa on Saturday night. Turn the music up and unwind with a yoga experience. There will also be a mini-market full of plant-based and cruelty-free items provided by Zen Lights. The event is free.
May 18
8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Play Date: Adult Prom
Relive or redo your prom at the Children’s Museum of Phoenix at Play Date: Adult Prom. Whether you come with a date, as a group or roll stag, there are fun activities for everyone. Attendees can create their own corsage, explore the three floors or interactive exhibits or glam up with glitter tattoos. There will also be food trucks and craft beer and cocktails. Tickets are $15 pre-sale or $20 at the door.
May 18
7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
