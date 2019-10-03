Pedal Haus Brewery’s Oktoberfest
One of the best patios in the Valley is hosting its own Oktoberfest. Pedal Haus Brewery will have the famous celebration featuring a stein-holding competition, sausage-eating contest, and a live German polka band. The brewery will also be decked out in festive Oktoberfest décor. There will also be new Oktoberfest menu items.
Oct. 4, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
A Taste of Greece
Opa! Get engulfed in the culture of Greece at A Taste of Greece in Chandler. It’s a weekend celebration of Greek foods, pastries, live Greek music, costumed folk dancing, Greek imports, vendors, and more. There’s also a Kids Fun Zone for the little ones to enjoy. It’s buy one, get one free admission on their website.
Oct. 4, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Oct 5, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Oct. 6, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church
Assyrian Food Festival
For foodies who want to try something different, there’s the second annual Assyrian Food Festival in Glendale. The three-day event features authentic Assyrian food, music, dancing, art, and a parade with a theme of Assyrian royalty and history. There will also be a kids area that has a bounce house, jousting arena, Velcro wall, obstacle course, balloon twister, and more. It’s a $2 donation to get in.
Oct. 4, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Oct. 5-6, noon to 10 p.m.
St. Peter’s Assyrian Church of the East
20th annual Mariachi & Folklorico Festival
The rich cultural history of Mexico will fill the stage in Chandler for the 20th annual Mariachi and Folklorico Festival. The Queen of Mariachi, Grammy Award winner Aida Cueveas, will be headlining with Mariachi Aztlan. Her career spans 44 years with 39 albums to her name. She’ll be performing the music of legendary Juan Gabriel.
Oct. 5, 7 p.m.
Nuestras Voces: A Youth Mariachi and Folklórico Festival
The kids will show off their talents in a special mariachi show before the main festival. The Nuestras Voces: A Youth Mariachi and Folklórico Festival will feature youth Mariachi and Folklórico groups from all over the Southwest to show of their talents. Participants have spent the week perfecting their skills in a special Festival workshop during the week. Cost is $10.
Oct. 4, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Phoenix Fashion Week
Fashion fans can see what the stylish trends are at Phoenix Fashion Week in Scottsdale. The leading fashion industry event in the Southwest will have eight fashion shows per day and have educational fashion seminars. Each day will have at least three brands competing for emerging designer of the year. Tickets start at $35.
Oct. 3-5, Various times
Chingona Soles Stiletto Art and Fashion Show
A different kind of fashion show will take place in Phoenix where it’s high heels that take center stage. The seventh annual Chingona Soles Stiletto Art and Fashion Show will have a silent auction on stylish stilettos designed by local artists. Top designers and models will also show off their hottest fashions.
Oct. 4, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Donut Fest Phoenix
One of Phoenix sweetest festivals is this weekend. Attendees at the Donut Fest Phoenix can sample donuts from nearly a dozen vendors and vote for the best donut. There will also be a donut-eating contest and coffee and tea samples. There will also be plenty of beer and other food options. Tickets start at $20. Even though it's at a brewery, children are allowed.
Oct. 6, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
A Magically Spooky Peoria Food Truck Movie Night
Get in the mood for Halloween with a family-friendly event in Peoria. A Magically Spooky Peoria Food Truck Movie Night is on Saturday and will have a costume contest, trick-or-treating, face painting, glow fun, and a kids’ dance party. Attendees can get their grub from food trucks before the new live-action "Aladdin" movie shown. This event is free.
Oct.5, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Arizona State Fair
It’s the opening weekend of the Arizona State Fair! The fair has been around since 1905 and is full of food and family fun. What’s new this year is the Esports Gaming World where people can check out gaming demos, virtual reality, and gaming stations. There will also be the Museum of Monsters that will have a dozen selfie-ready creepy creatures and a new ride called Titan, a 17-story experience that will have riders inverted and dropping at a 4G acceleration of speeds faster than 60 miles per hour. There’s also live music.
Oct. 4-27 (Closed Mondays and Tuesdays)
Oct. 4, noon to 10 p.m.
Oct. 5, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Oct. 6, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Arizona Coyotes vs. Boston Bruins
The NHL season is finally underway and the Arizona Coyotes have their home opener this weekend against the Boston Bruins. The franchise will be looking to build off last year’s season where they nearly made the playoffs. All fans in attendance will receive a Kachina jersey rally towel.
Oct. 5, 6 p.m.
Zoofari: Tropical Nights
Take a trip on the tropical side and check out the Phoenix Zoo in a different way at Zoofari: Tropical Nights. The iconic tasting event will include tropical cuisine and drinks from some top Arizona chefs and beverage businesses. There will also be an auction and a Zoopendous Raffle for attendees to win great items. They can also dance to live music under the stars and get an early glimpse of ZooLights. This is a 21+ event. Tickets start at $250.
Oct. 4, 6 p.m. to 10: 30 p.m.
Carlos Mencia
A big name in the comedy game is coming to Phoenix. Carlos Mencia gained fame when he headlined “The Three Amigos” tour with Freddy Soto and Pablo Francisco in 2002. He got his own TV show on Comedy Central, “Mind of Mencia,” three years later, which led to a stand-up special that earned platinum status. He’s toured overseas but is now performing at more intimate comedy venues with his “C 4 Urself Tour.” Tickets are $30.
Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m.
Oct: 5, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Oct. 6, 7 p.m.