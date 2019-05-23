Frank Caliendo
He’s a man of different voices and impersonations. Frank Caliendo is back in Phoenix. He was on MADtv and starred in his own series, “Frank TV.” He recently made an appearance on Good Morning Arizona. Tickets are $35.
May 25 & May 26:
7 p.m.
Phoenix Fan Fusion
The main event for fan of superheroes, fantasy and other fandom is finally here. Phoenix Fan Fusion (previously known as Phoenix Comicon and Phoenix Comic Fest) brings in all kinds of creators, artists, entertainers, cosplayers and more for so-called “geek culture.” Some of the big names include Jeff Goldblum, Elijah Wood, George Takei, Adam Savage, Billy Dee Williams and more. There will also be games, drawing demonstrations, Q&A panels and hundreds of exhibitors.
May 23-25: 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
May 26: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Summer Kick-Off Party
While temperatures are expected to be cooler than usual, we can still pretend like it’s summer at the Summer Kick-Off Party at Lustre Rooftop Bar in downtown Phoenix. There will be live music, cocktails and fresh barbecue grilling. This event is free.
May 25
1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Steve Aoki
Producer/DJ Steve Aoki will have a release party at the pool at Talking Stick Reort. He’s one of the most successful American cross-genre artists and has helped other global acts like The Chainsmokers, Bloc Party and The Kills get their starts. Aoki will be playing music form his new album “Neon Future,” his most pop-driven album. This is a 21+ pool party. Tickets are $40.
May 26
1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Spring Arizona Restaurant Week
You’ve probably heard all week about the greatness that is Spring Arizona Restaurant Week. Well, this is the last weekend you can enjoy some amazing food for $33 or $44 per person. Top restaurants from northern Arizona to Tucson are participating.
Ends May 26
Kristian Nairn presents Rave of Thrones
For those who can’t get enough Game of Thrones, get through the first Sunday without the iconic show with Kristian Nairn’s Rave of Thrones. Nairn plays Hodor in the series. He’ll spinning house and rave favorites while having a light show and pyrotechnics that rival the battle at King’s Landing.
May 26
9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Steve Byrne
He got his first television show “Sullivan & Son” but now he’s back on the tour and coming to Phoenix Steve Byrne will be performing at Stand Up Live. His background of being born to a Korean mother and an Irish father means he has a special view on life and the makings of great comedic material.
May 23: 8 p.m.
May 24: 7:30 p.m., 10 p.m.
May 25: 9:30 p.m.
Pool season Mesa
It sure doesn’t feel like summer but all nine City of Mesa pools will be open on Saturday. Visitors can check out some awesome amenities like slides, a lazy river, diving boards and a surf machine.
May 25
Carson, Mesa, Fremont, Stapley: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Kino, Skyline, Shepherd, Brimhall, Rhodes: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Various locations in Mesa
Sleep in Heavenly Peace VW Bed Build
Give back and check out some vintage Volkswagens at the same time at the Sleep in Heavenly Peace VW Bed Build. Volunteers will be building beds for those in need. Lunch will be provided and there will be old school VW buses and other cars to see.
May 25
7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sip and Skate City Fest Kickoff Jam
Celebrate the unofficial start of summer with some booze and skating at Skip and Skate City Fest Kickoff Jam in Mesa. The self-proclaimed biggest adult skate party will have DJ Pest and DJ Kuntry spinning the tunes. It’s BYOB (Bring Your Own Beer/alcohol). There is a full party section for non-skaters too. Tickets are $20.
May 24
10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Flags for Our Fallen
Join motorcyclists as they remember the fall members of the military at the Flags for Our Fallen. Riders USA will plant 500 American flags on 10-foot poles along the roads leading to Veterans National Cemetery of Arizona.
May 27
5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
