PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- March is known as Women's History Month with Monday, March 8 being International Women's Day.
Both Women's History Month and International Women's Day celebrates women all over the world coming together of all backgrounds to celebrate what it means to be a woman. It's a month to celebrate their role, finding encouragement and strength, and about the history of women's achievements.
One Arizona flower shop, Arizona Flower Market, is celebrating International Women's Day by giving away two bunches of daisies to every woman that comes through their store on Monday.
The market provides a wide arrangement of flowers, succulents, garlands, and supplies year round. They even have fun classes to take including a wine and design night for center pieces and bridal bouquets.
Arizona Flower Market is located at 2050 S 16th Street in Phoenix. To get more information, see their specials, or more, check out their website here.