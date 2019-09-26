Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Diego Padres
It’s the last weekend of the season and the last chance to take in a ball game at Chase Field this year. The Arizona Diamondbacks are already eliminated from the playoffs but will try to finish a few games above .500 for the year. Saturday is Catur-day where fans can get a limited-edition Purralta t-shirt with a special ticket package. Sunday is Fan Appreciation Day and the first 20,000 fans will receive a D-backs bucket hat.
Sept. 27: 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 28: 5:10 p.m.
Sept. 29: 12:10 p.m.
Paint at the Park
Before cheering on the D-backs on Saturday, fans can get an exclusive wine tasting and painting experience at Chase Field. Enjoy a private 14 Hands wine sampling while painting a masterpiece that participants can take home. The ticket also includes a game ticket and all-you-can-eat ballpark food. The cost is $53.
Sept. 28
4 p.m.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals return home and are still looking for their first win of the year when they host the Seattle Seahawks in Glendale. It’s a division rivalry game with the Seahawks needing a win as well to keep up with the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West. Tickets start at $51.
Sept. 29
1:05 p.m.
Fall Arizona Restaurant Week
It’s the last chance to check out some of best in fine dining for a fraction of the price. Fall Arizona Restaurant Week features about 180 restaurants that have three gourmet courses for either $33 or $44 per person. The event ends on Sunday.
Sept. 20 to Sept. 29
Various restaurants around the state
Arabian National Breeder Finals
One of the top horse shows is coming to Scottsdale. The Arabian National Breeder Finals will be showcasing world-class Arabian horses and is a lot like the Westminster Dog Show for Arabian Horses. There will also be parties, farm tours and shopping to check out.
Sept. 25 & Sept. 26: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sept. 27: noon to 9 p.m.
Sept. 28: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Fountain Hills Oktoberfest
Autumn is just getting started and that means it’s time to enjoy some beer and German traditions. Fountain Hills will be hosting its own version of Oktoberfest next to the nation’s fourth-largest fountain. There will be a band from Germany, German food including foot-long brats, sauerkraut and potato salad. Kids can enjoy bounce houses. Tickets are $5 but if you wear your dirndl and lederhosen you can get in free.
Sept. 27 & 28
5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Downtown Phoenix Oktoberfest
Not to be outdone, downtown Phoenix is having its own Oktoberfest with the traditional fare but is only for those 21+. There will be numerous German beers paired with brats, schnitzel, pretzels and more. Attendees can test their skills in various Oktoberfest competitions like the stein hold, brat eating, pretzel eating and a beer maid costume contest. Tickets start at $10 or four tickets for $30.
Sept. 28
3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Scottsdale Beer Fest: Oktoberfest Edition
This Oktoberfest is more expensive at $50 and is for those 21+. Tickets for Scottsdale Beer Fest: Oktoberfest Edition include 24 beer tastings from multiple breweries “and more,” the flyer says. Though attendees better get their tastings in quick because it’s only three hours.
Sept. 28
3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Hay Day Music Fest
Bands will be rocking out on Mill Ave for the inaugural Hay Day Music Fest. The day-long festival will feature Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers, Las Calakas, The Pistoleros and performing inside Ted's Refreshments are Wise Monkey Orchestra and The Hourglass Cats. Ted’s Refreshments just had their grand opening last week. Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers have been around for 20+ years and are one of Arizona’s top rock band draws. Tickets start at $40.
Sept. 28
2 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Goldrush Music Festival
Sure, Lost Lands in Ohio is the ultimate EDM festival but there’s one in the Valley that has big names as well. Goldrush Music Festival will be two days with four stages at Rawhide Western Town. Performers include Alison Wonderland, Blossom, DJ Diesel aka Shaquille O’Neal, Getter and ZHU. Weekend passes start at $139.
Sept. 27 & 28
5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Phoenix Famtastical Festival
Enjoy a full day of family fun at the Phoenix Famtastical Festival. There will be five areas for kids and adults to enjoy activities and fun games. Kids can see the mystery-solving heroes the PJ Masks on the Main Stage. Kids 12 and younger get in free. There will also be 100+ vendors. General admission is $5.
Sept. 28
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Roundup Food Truck & Music Festival
Head out to the West Valley for some delicious food and live music at the Roundup Food Truck & Music Festival. The Goodyear Ballpark will be full of Arizona’s most popular food trucks, local bands, cocktail bars, beer and wine. It’s a family-friendly event with a kids’ zone and bounce houses for the kids. Proceeds benefit West Valley charities. It’s free to get in with free parking.
Sept. 28
4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Hatch Green Chile Roasting Festival
Feel the heat at a distillery in Scottsdale with the Hatch Green Chile Roasting Festival. The Blue Clover owner will be roasting a year-long supply of green chiles on the patio. They’ll be included in dishes like the green chile cheese fries, green chile burger and green chile pork stew. There will also be live music and bags of roasted chiles for sale.
Sept. 26: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Sept. 27 & 28: 11 a.m. to midnight