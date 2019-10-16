GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Got an axe to grind with someone? There's a new place in town to get your aggression out, while enjoying a fun sport, good food and delicious drinks.
LumberjAxes, a competitive axe throwing venue, just opened a second Arizona location at Westgate Entertainment District.
LumberjAxes, based out of Pittsburgh, was the first to bring the popular entertainment experience to the Valley when it opened its original Tempe location in February of 2018.
“We didn't know what to expect when we opened the first axe throwing venue in the Valley. We were confident it could be as successful as our first location in Pittsburgh, but have been pleasantly surprised at how popular it has become,” said Corey Deasy, founder of LumberjAxes.
LumberjAxes’ new Glendale location will be located in Westgate above Fat Tuesday and next to Stir Crazy Comedy Club.
The 7,500 square foot venue will be slightly bigger than LumberjAxes’ Tempe location with 20 targets rather than 16.
Competitive axe throwing hit the scene in Canada a decade ago and in the last few years, the sport has grown with more than 50 clubs now open in Canada and the U.S.
The new Glendale location makes for a great date night spot, special event venue or just a fun place to hang out with a group of friends.
"Axe throwing amps up a party or night out and it's a fantastic team-building activity for businesses," said Deasy says. "But be warned, it's addictive."
LumberjAxes Glendale will offer a full-service bar serving signature cocktails and local bottled beer.
You can also order a wide assortment of finger foods and bar snacks from neighboring Bar Louie.
LumberjAxes welcomes visitors over 13 years old of all axe-throwing skill levels. Axe coaches will be on-hand for each session to ensure proper technique and safety.
Unique to Glendale, the new location will offer a $15 rate per 30-minute session to allow guests to stop in for a quick session before or after a game or concert.
The hourly walk-in rate is $25 per hour and group sessions are $40 per person for a two hour block. The venue will accommodate up to 200 people for private parties and corporate events.
For more information or to book in advance, visit axethrowingphx.com/ or call 480-773-6551.