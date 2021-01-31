PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With nicer weather lately in Phoenix, it's a great excuse to take your furry friend outdoors to a local dog park.
Dog parks are a great way to get your dog some exercise and to socialize with other dogs around the neighborhood in an enclosed area so they can be off-leash.
Not only is it great for your dog but it is also great for you. It gets you outside, possibly walking or chasing your pup around, some fresh air and of course a way to tire out your dog so you can get stuff done at home.
Most dog parks feature designated areas either for small breeds/large breeds or timid/high energy dogs.
Check out 15 dog parks around the city of Phoenix:
- Cesar Chavez Dog Park - 7858 S 35th Avenue
- Deem Hills Dog Park - 26606 N Deem Hills Parkway
- Desert Storm Park - 1700 E Colter Street
- Encanto Park - 2605 N 15th Avenue
- Esteban Park - 3345 E Roeser Road
- Grover Basin Dog Park - 17447 N 20th Street
- Hance Park Dog Park - 323 W Culver Street
- Paradise Valley Park - 17642 N 40th Street, Phoenix
- PetSmart Dog Park- 6655 N 23rd Avenue
- Pinnacle Dog Park - 20900 N Black Mountain Blvd
- RJ Dog Park- 17010 S 48th Street
- Rose Mofford - 9833 N 25th Avenue
- Steele Indian School Park Dog Park - 300 E Indian School Road
- Thelda Williams Paw-Pup Park - 200 W Jefferson Street
- Trailwood Dog Park - 4224-4228 N 112th Lane
The list doesn't include all Phoenix dog parks just a few of them around the city.
Keep in mind, when visiting the dog park to keep up with social distancing from others to slow the spread of COVID-19. Bring a mask and sanitizer as well.