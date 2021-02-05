PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you are in the Prescott area or looking for a reason to escape the Valley for the day, you may be in luck because there is a brand new modern taqueria and tequila bar called La Planchada.
You can find Mexican-inspired taco specials and drinks all while experiencing a fun, nightlife vibe.
“It’s been a long time coming, but Prescott is finally having its moment as people are looking forward to trying new and creative culinary concepts that strike a comfortable balance between a more contemporary vibe that appeals to the young professionals living in the area while also incorporating some of the small-town charm that visitors expect from Prescott,” said Skyler Reeves, proprietor of Vivili.
Classic tacos start at $2.75 each, and especial tacos start at $4.75 each. Each can be upgraded into a salad for $12 for a classic taco or $16 for an especial taco.
You can find carne asada, calabacitas, carnitas, and al pastor tacos. To take the tacos to the next level, you can add potato, black bean, and poblano with potato, house black beans, roasted poblano, and chihuahua cheese with green chile tequila chicken.
The especial tacos include:
- Fried chicken with buttermilk-marinated chicken with Mexican hot sauce and tomatillo ranch,
- Beef tenderloin with agave nectar, chipotle, fried jalapeno strips and tomatillo ranch
- Hibiscus lamb which slow-roasted lamb, chipotle and crema
- Pork belly with citrus and garlic-marinated avocado crema
- Fish with battered white fish fried with citrus slaw and chipotle crema
- Mezcal and chile-braised brisket
La Planchada is located at 217 W Gurley Street in Prescott and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information or to see their full menu, click here.