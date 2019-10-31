PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Iconic rock band Journey will make a stop in Phoenix during its North American 2020 tour with the Pretenders.
The bands will take the stage at Ak-Chin Pavilion on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Tickets go on sale Nov. 8.
The upcoming tour, which has 60 dates scheduled, will feature all new production and hits.
But of course fans can expect to hear many Journey classics such as “Lights,” “Faithfully,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Open Arms,” “Wheel In The Sky,” “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” and, naturally, “Don’t Stop Believin’.”
During the Pretenders set, fans will likely hear favorites like “I’ll Stand By You,” “Back On The Chain Gang,” “Don’t Get Me Wrong,” and“Middle of the Road.”
Journey is one of the most popular American rock bands of all time, creating some of the best-known songs in modern music.
Since the group’s formation in 1973, the band has earned 19 top 40 singles and 25 Gold and Platinum albums and has sold nearly 100 million albums globally.
In 2017, Journey was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
In March 2019, Journey released a live DVD/CD set from their concert at the Budokan in Tokyo, featuring the first-ever performances of the band’s “Escape” and “Frontiers” albums in their entirety.
You an buy tickets online at Live Nation, starting Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. MST.